17 schools found to have structural defects will require intervention

More than a third of the schools assessed for structural deficits will now require intervention following on-site inspections.

Assessments of all 42 schools built by Western Building Systems (WBS) have now been completed with 17 requiring intervention, while inspection reports from a further 13 school buildings continue to be analysed.

Ardgillan Community College in Dublin remains closed completely, while three other schools - Tyrrelstown Educate Together NS, the adjoining St Luke’s NS and Gaelscoil Eiscir Riada – are to partially close with only the ground floor reopening to pupils and staff on Monday.

The Department of Education said it was looking at interim accommodation for pupils who cannot return to their old classrooms on the upper floors of the affected buildings.

A further 14 schools have also been identified as requiring external intervention and supports in the form of fencing and protective decking in order for them to reopen.

The outcome of the remaining 13 schools which have been assessed is still being reviewed by engineers and department officials, and is expected to be released later today.

Education Minister Joe McHugh said none of the inspections had presented the same severity of concerns as those in Ardgillan Community School which closed 18 classrooms over a week ago.

“The outcomes of further structural assessments which we have received today are important in providing clarity to school authorities, students and parents,” Mr McHugh said.

“The advice I have received is that no other building has presented the same severity of structural issues as those identified in Phase 1 of Ardgillan Community College, which was built in 2009.”

Two other schools are still under development by the construction company but a department spokesperson previously confirmed “additional oversight” introduced from 2014 would not require any delays to the two projects.

In a statement WBS said it had not seen any of the assessments carried out by the Department.

“So far, we have been invited to meet with the Department’s inspectors and officials at 13 of the 42 schools. We had insufficient time on site to make structural evaluations,” it said.

“That such a turnaround is now being reached is troubling on a wider scale."

Below is a list of the affected schools:

School building closed:

Ardgillan Community College

Schools subject to ongoing structural assessment and analysis:

Lucan Community National School, Balgaddy Rd

Griffeen Valley Educate Together National school

Gaelscoil na gCloch Liath

Rush and Lusk Educate Together National School

St. Francis of Assisi Primary School, Belmayne

Belmayne Educate Together National School

Gaelscoil Mhichíl Uí Choileáin, Clonakilty

Cara Junior (Special) School

Galway Educate Together National School

Carrigaline Educate Together National School

St. Colman's Boys National School, Macroom

Gaelscoil Mhic Aodha

Mullingar Educate Together National School

Schools in which the ground floor will be cleared to open following the implementation of internal engineering solutions and external interventions:

Tyrrelstown Educate Together National School

St Luke’s National School, Tyrellstown

Gaelscoil Eiscir Riada, Lucan

Schools cleared to open in full, following external intervention in the form of a fence around the building and protective decking:

Scoil Chaitlín Maude, Tallaght

Castlemills Education Centre, Balbriggan

St Paul's National School, Ratoath

Scoil Phádraig Naofa, Athy

Athy Model School (GP Hall Extension only)

Gaelscoil Átha Í (GP Hall Extension only)

Lucan East Educate Together National School

Convent National School, Portarlington

Scoil Phádraig Naofa, Rochestown

Gaelscoil Phortlaoise

Portlaoise Educate Together National School

Coláiste De Lacy, Ashbourne

Gaelscoil na Mí, Ashbourne

Ashbourne Educate Together National School

Schools cleared to open in full, without any internal or external intervention:

Luttrellstown Community College

Gaelscoil Shliabh Rua, Dublin 18

Broombridge Educate Together National School

Scoil Choilm Community National School, Porterstown

Gaelscoil na Giúise, Firhouse

Gaelscoil Thulach na nÓg, Dunboyne

Maryborough National School, Portlaoise

Scoil Aoife Community National School, Citywest

Letterkenny Educate Together National School

Firhouse Educate Together National School

St. Joseph's Primary School, Gorey

