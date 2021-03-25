€15m Tayto Park rollercoaster bags planning permission in crunch decision for Meath attraction’s future

An Bord Pleanála has given the green light to Tayto Park for a new €15.5million ‘Coaster 2021’ rollercoaster for the theme park.

The grant of permission by the appeals board clears the way for the construction of the rollercoaster which is made up of a 31 metre high and 748 metre long Suspended Thrill Coaster (STC) and a 24.2 metre high 238 metre long Family Boomerang (FB) ride.

The decision brings to an end a two-year, four-month planning battle by Tayto Park owner Raymond Coyle to secure planning permission for the new attraction.

A previous rollercoaster proposed for Tayto Park was refused planning permission in July 2019 by the appeals board due, in part, to the noise impact of people’s screams from the attraction on residents’ properties.

Expand Close Today, Tayto Park, Irelands only theme park and zoo, announced approval on two new steel intertwining rollercoasters which will begin construction in 2021 to open to the public in 2023.The rollercoasters, which represent a total investment of 15million by the park, will create 40 new jobs in the area. / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Today, Tayto Park, Irelands only theme park and zoo, announced approval on two new steel intertwining rollercoasters which will begin construction in 2021 to open to the public in 2023.The rollercoasters, which represent a total investment of 15million by the park, will create 40 new jobs in the area.

Now, the board has over-ruled its own inspector, Dolores McCague, who recommended that planning permission be refused for the new project.

Read More

Ms McCague recommended that planning be turned down due to the the noise impact on nearby residential homes and because it would reduce the value of properties in the area.

Mr Coyle’s Ashbourne Visitor Centre Ltd’s revised plans provides for a planned spend of €1.5 million on 14 separate noise reduction methods.

However, during the course of her 58 page report, Ms McCague stated that the application did not reveal the noise impact from screaming by patrons on the rollercoaster.

Ms McCague stated: “A scream is a primitive sound, calling out danger and shouting for help. It is a particularly distinctive sound. Screaming has a much more visceral impact on the listener than any other sound.”

Ms McCague also recommended that planning permission be refused as the development would exacerbate the capacity and congestion issues on the N2.

However, the board found that the proposed development would not have an adverse impact on population and human health associated with noise.

The board stated that it was satisfied that the mitigation measures proposed are adequate and acceptable. The board also found that the proposal would not exacerbate the current identified capacity and congestion issues on the N2.

The board decision upholds a previous ruling by Meath County Council which granted planning permission for the project last year.

However, the proposed development came before the appeals board after local residents Donal Greene and Clare Smith, along with Jeremy Butcher, appealed the Council decision.

Plans for the new rollercoaster have been drawn up by Dutch rollercoaster maker Vekoma, which has made rollercoasters across the world, including Space Mountain and Big Thunder Mountain for Disney.

Mr Coyle has already promised that any screams by passengers will be drowned out.

The designers reoriented the tracks to direct noise back into the park and away from housing in the area and some of the other noise-reducing design features include three tunnels; underground sections; extensive planting of trees, shrubbery and foliage; and a 6m high and 100m long sound barrier.

Documentation lodged with the plan by Tayto Park stated that if the rollercoaster doesn’t proceed, “the longer-term viability of the Park would be brought into question”.

Read More





Read More

Online Editors