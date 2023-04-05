15,282 Ukrainian pupils in Irish schools, but rate of increase continues to slow

The number of Ukrainian pupils in Irish schools has risen to 15,282, but the rate of increase is continuing to slow.

The figure for enrolments on March 31, when schools closed for the Easter holidays, is up 351 on the 14,931 recorded at the end of February.

In January, Ukrainian pupil numbers grew by 449 to 14,482, while December there was an increase of 792.

According to Department of Education data, 9,877 of the pupils are in primary schools while 5,405 are enrolled in post-primary schools.

While Dublin has the biggest number of Ukrainian children in schools, at a total of 1,886, Cork and Kerry also have very significant enrolments, at 1,583 and 1,562, respectively.

Many of the families are directed to the west coast where schools generally had more spare capacity to accommodate new arrivals.

Among the other counties with relatively high numbers of Ukrainian enrolments in schools are Donegal (1,298) Galway (947) and Clare (942).

The data indicates an overall enrolment rate of 90pc among Ukrainian children aged five to 18.

While some families wait until children are settled before sending them to school, some older teens approaching school-leaving exams have focussed on completing their education in Ukraine remotely.

Regional teams known as REALT continue to assist with the transition of Ukrainian students into schools, while information for parents in Ukrainian and Russian on accessing school places is available on gov.ie/Ukraine.