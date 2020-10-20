150,000 to be out of work within days as a result of Level 5 lockdown, Taoiseach Micheál Martin says

The Taoiseach has warned that there are expected to be 150,000 people out of work in the coming days as a result of the Level 5 lockdown.

Meanwhile Covid-19 is likely to be with us for the whole of 2021, and “come back to me about 2022 and 2023,” he declared.

Micheál Martin said Ireland can borrow for the whole of next year, but there are no guarantees thereafter.

“I think we are going to have Covid-19 with us for the whole of 2021,” Mr Martin said at his late night press conference following the announcement of Level 5 position.

He said there were good possibilities of a vaccine being developed before the end of the current year but indicated that it would take many months to inoculate the whole population even if there was an early breakthrough.

He said he could not rule out going back to restrictions at some time in the next six months, even on emergence from the current lockdown.

“We are looking, in my view, at dealing with this not the next twelve months,” the Taoiseach said.

Asked about the sustainability of the debts piling up through income support schemes and pandemic-related expenditure, Mr Martin said Ireland would have sustainability through to the end of 2021.

“It’s a valid point to raise,” he said. “We need a vaccine. Come back to me about 2022 and 2023.”

The State was putting an extra €4 billion into the health service this year, and the point had been made that an economy was needed to generate the funds to provide that investment over the medium and longer term, he said.

The Taoiseach said Ireland had managed thus far in a reasonable way as a country, “but people get fatigued and tired and so on.” The Government took responsibility for its actions, but it was not all about the Government and also came down to individual responsibility.

He said a formal dinner of EU Heads of Government in Brussels at the end of last week had been a depressing affair “because it discussed Covid in the different countries.”

