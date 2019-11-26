15,000 drivers will be one speeding offence away from ban under Shane Ross' new penalty points plan

Transport Minister Shane Ross will today put forward a controversial plan for reforming the penalty points system.

He has the backing of the Garda Commissioner and road victims' groups - but a number of Fine Gael ministers oppose the reforms.

The Irish Independent has learned that Fianna Fáil will also object to the changes, arguing they are "too blunt".

Under the proposals, a motorist caught travelling between 20kmh and 30kmh above the speed limit will be hit with four penalty points and a €100 fine.

Figures from the Road Safety Authority show there were 14,445 drivers with eight or more points at the end last month. If Mr Ross succeeds with his new legislation, these motorists could be one strike away from a six-month ban.

Any driver who accumulates 12 points within any given three-year period is automatically disqualified from driving.

There are currently 857 motorists off the road due to penalty points.

There is growing opposition within Fine Gael to the minister's plan amid fears it will be seen as anti-rural Ireland.

But Mr Ross said: "I'm not privy to the plot and not a single minister, nor a rural TD, has approached me on this issue at all."

He said the aim is to "make it absolutely clear that there are minor infringements and really serious, dangerous infringements".

Backbench TDs are actively lobbying their senior colleagues, arguing the changes are unnecessary and will be open to court challenges.

But Mr Ross believes he has the backing of Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, who allowed the proposals pass through a Cabinet sub-committee in recent weeks without any objection.

A memo to be considered by ministers today suggests that Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan is supportive of the new regime. However, he has spoken out publicly against such proposals in the past.

A number of Cabinet ministers have told the Irish Independent they will fight against the new regime. One accused Mr Ross of "meddling" with road traffic legislation for "no real reason".

At present, a person caught speeding receives three penalty points and an €80 fine, regardless of how much they exceed the limit by.

Mr Ross wants to reduce the punishment for speeders at the lower end of the scale, but dramatically increase the fall-out for the worst offenders.

The new graduated system would mean drivers:

:: Up to 10kmh above the speed limit will get two penalty points and a €60 fine;

:: 10-20kmh over the limit will get three penalty points and an €80 fine;

:: 20-30kmh in excess of the limit will get four penalty points and a €100 fine.

The plan also involves the introduction of a new offence of driving more than 30kmh above the limit. This will result in a court prosecution and a €2,000 fine.

The first big hurdle for Mr Ross will be today's Cabinet meeting, where rural Fine Gael ministers privately say they are prepared to shoot down the proposals.

Among the issues likely to be raised is a belief that existing road safety legislation needs to be properly enforced before new elements are added.

If Mr Ross manages to get his memo through Cabinet, he will still have a difficult job getting the backing of the Dáil.

Fianna Fáil's transport spokesman Marc MacSharry said his party is not supportive of the proposals based on the detail seen so far.

"We don't believe the way he's approaching it is the correct way," he said, adding that the priority should be to "get enforcement of existing laws up to optimum levels first".

Minister of State Seán Canney also told the Irish Independent he is uncomfortable with the proposals, saying he wanted "more effective enforcement of what's there".

