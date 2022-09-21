15 Ukrainian families given 42 hours notice to leave accommodation in Co Laois

Yuliia Kupets with her sons Andrii and Martin who have been told to leave their home in Portlaoise. Photo: Mark Condren

Fifteen families who have been living in Co Laois since fleeing the war in Ukraine were given 42 hours notice to leave their homes.

The refugees were placed in the houses five months ago by the Department of Children and were told that it was temporary and that they would likely have to leave after six months.

However, the families said they did not expect to be given such short notice and are asking for more time to prepare for the move.

Yuliia Kupet said she received a letter at 4.30pm on September 20 that they must be out of their house by 11am on September 22.

The letter said they are being moved to cottages in Kilkenny, where Ms Kupet will share a room with her eldest son in one house, while her husband and younger son will live next door.

Ms Kupet fled to Ireland in March with her husband Dmytro Popov, and their two sons Andrii (9) and Martin (5).

Andrii has Down Syndrome and other medical issues, which made fleeing the war very difficult for the family. The parents are worried he will regress further if he has to move from Laois, as he has just started to become acquainted with it.

Read More

Mr Popov is also working locally in Portlaoise and the family has tried to get their own house to rent, but have had no luck.

"It's very difficult for him (Andrii) because when we escaped from the war, we had two hours to take our things and go somewhere to try to find some safe place and now we feel we are in the same situation,” Ms Kupet told Independent.ie.

"When the war started, he was so scared about staying somewhere new and he has regressed in his behaviour.

"Only one month ago he started to recover, like he knows where the shop is in Portlaoise, he knows his school and now we don't feel as safe because I cannot explain to Andrii that our lives will change again.”

Ms Kupet and Andrii will be sharing a house with Olena Justus, who is also currently living in Portlaoise and has also been given just 48 hours to leave her home.

Ms Justus, her husband, her three daughters, and her elderly parents have all been told they need to leave the accommodation.

"This new accommodation there is no shop, no nothing and most of the 15 families will be living in six or seven houses, so we are combined with two families,” Ms Justus explained.

"My kids and my husband will all be in one room, my parents another, and then the third room will be a lady and her disabled child.

"I understand the situation with the housing but getting this notice was a shock and we are just asking for several weeks to be able to make a decision.

“We were looking for rented accommodation for this month, but unfortunately there is no luck.

"So the letter just chucked us with this short notice and we have to leave tomorrow at 11.”

The Ukrainian native said her family has just settled into the community, as she started working in a local bank last month and her three daughters are attending a nearby primary school.

“We were struggling with the school for months to enrol but we finally got it and have now bought the uniforms, the books, everything,” she said.

A spokesperson for the Department of Children said the accommodation in Laois that the families were placed in was successful in a tender process for international protection accommodation.

They added: “In view of the severe shortage of accommodation for international protection applicants, it is necessary for any Beneficiary of Temporary Protection to be moved to alternative accommodation if temporarily accommodated in international protection accommodation which is now needed for international protection applicants.

“Such moves take place only where necessary. The Department of Children, Equality, Disability Integration and Youth is now working with our implementing partners and accommodation providers to make this move as easy as possible for those affected.”