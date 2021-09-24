15 gardaí honoured for bravery in rescue of businessman Don Tidey from IRA gang in 1983

Attendees view the 15 Scott Medals awarded by Garda Commissioner Drew Harris for the 1983 rescue of Don Tidey. PA

The Scott Medal - the highest honour in An Garda Siochana - awarded posthumously to Garda Gary Sheehan who was killed during the rescue of Don Tidey in 1983. PA

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris during a ceremony to present 15 Scott Medals - the highest honour in An Garda Siochana - at the An Garda Siochana Memorial Garden, Dublin Castle, to Garda members involved in the rescue of Don Tidey, who was kidnapped by the IRA, on December 16, 1983. PA

Fifteen serving and retired members of An Garda Síochána have been formally recognised for their bravery in rescuing businessman Don Tidey nearly 38 years ago.

Three of the Scott Medals were awarded posthumously including a gold medal to Garda Gary Sheehan (23) who was shot dead during the rescue operation.

Private Patrick Kelly was also fatally wounded by IRA gunmen when a search team located Mr Tidey in the Derrada Wood area of Leitrim on December 16, 1983.

The supermarket executive had been held captive for 23 days after being abducted near his Dublin home. No one has ever been convicted in relation to his kidnapping or the two murders.

Speaking at the ceremony at Dublin Castle this morning, retired Deputy Garda Commissioner Walter ‘Nacie’ Rice, who was involved in the operation, described the kidnappers as “common criminals”.

“People who committed this atrocity, what are they?” he said.

"Common criminals, they had nothing to lose as far as I’m concerned. They were no freedom fighters. No freedom fighter would tie up a man and keep him like a wild animal for weeks on end, shoot unarmed gardaí, shoot a solider.”

Mr Rice, who was a detective sergeant at the time, also recalled a gunman opening fire with an automatic weapon from a car window after Mr Tidey had been rescued.

The retired senior garda added that it was a “great honour” to receive the Scott Medal.

Jennifer McCann, the younger sister of Gary Sheehan, said her family often wonder what his life would have been like; would he have married, had children, and stayed in the force.

Ms McCann said her brother would have turned 61 today but did not die in vain and that they have chosen to remember the positives times with him.

“To become bitter would have been a betrayal. Although the perpetrators of this terrible crime have not been brought to justice, they know who they are. Their friends and family know who they are,” Ms McCann said.

“They have the murders of Gary and Private Patrick Kelly on their conscience,” she added.

John Sommers, the son of the late retired Detective Superintendent Bill Sommers, said it should not have taken this long for the medals to be awarded but that they were proud as a family.

His father was the first to come across Mr Tidey and after confirming the businessman’s identity relayed to colleagues: ‘We’ve got the big fish’.

Mr Sommers said that as an IRA gunman opened fire on the rescue team, his father believed that it was “game over” but avoided suffering serious injuries from the gunfire.

The late Bill Sommers had also been involved in several other high-profile operations including negotiating with the kidnappers of Jennifer Guinness, the wife of merchant banker John Guinness who was taken from her Howth home by a gang in 1986, but rescued eight days later.

“As dad said, it was the job, that’s what you did. It does take its toll though and I think it did shorten his life,” John Sommers said.

The event at Dublin Castle was attended by many family members of the Scott Medal recipients as well as Don Tidey himself.

The Garda Commissioner Drew Harris said that Gary Sheahan paid the ultimate sacrifice and was “needlessly killed” just three months into his career.

Addressing the recipients, he said the “dedication to duty and bravery you demonstrated on 16 December 1983 remains an example to all of us who continue to serve”.