1,408 confirmed cases of Covid-19 as numbers in hospital continue to rise

There have been 1,408 further cases of Covid-19 confirmed today by the Department of Health.

Hospitalisations continue to rise with 152 patients now in hospitals, 26 of whom are in Intensive Care Units.

Currently, 2pc of cases are being treated in hospitals, and the median age of cases with Covid-19 is 24.

Announcing the figures, chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan encouraged younger people to get vaccinated “as soon as possible”.

“Currently, 2pc of cases are being hospitalised. We know that we would be experiencing many more cases and hospitalisations were it not for the great progress being made in taking up vaccination.

“We need to keep this up as we move to vaccinate the remaining, mostly younger, cohorts of our population,” he said.

Dr Holohan said: “The more people vaccinated in this country, the less opportunity Covid-19 has to inflict severe illness and disruption on us. If you are eligible for a Covid-19 vaccination and have yet to register, please do so as soon as possible.

“If you are waiting to be fully vaccinated, please continue to follow the public health advice; manage your social contacts, meet outdoors, stay 2m apart, wear masks, wash/sanitize hands regularly and avoid non-essential travel abroad.

“If you are experiencing symptoms of cold and flu - headache, sore throat, runny nose - stay at home and get tested as soon as possible for Covid-19.”

Dr Ronan Glynn, deputy chief medical officer, said it is “vital” that people take the opportunity to get vaccinated as walk-in vaccination centres open across the country this weekend.

“It is vital that as many people as possible take the opportunity to get vaccinated in the weeks ahead – both for their own protection and for the protection of their families and friends.

"Walk-in centres for vaccination will open this weekend – please take the opportunity to get vaccinated,” said Dr Glynn.

The walk-in centres will offer a first dose of the vaccine for those aged 16 and over.

People will need to bring a photo ID, their PPS number, Eircode and phone number.

The HSE portal to register for vaccination is currently open for those aged 16 and over, while vaccination for 12 to 15-year-olds is expected to open in the coming days, in preparation for schools reopening.