14 people arrested during 67 searches across Limerick, Clare and Tipperary

Over 170 members of An Garda Siochana took part in arresting 14 people from 67 searches across Limerick, Clare and Tipperary as part of operation coronation.

13 men and one woman, aged 20s to 60s, were arrested as part of the major operation across several garda units, including the Criminal Assets Bureau, Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau and the National Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

The searches took place across homes, businesses and lands in Limerick, Clare and Tipperary from 6am this morning.

Three people were arrested for suspected money laundering offences and detained under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

One person was arrested in respect of Section 15 Misuse of Drugs Act after approximately €2,000 of suspected crack cocaine and heroin was seized in one search.

One person was arrested and detained under the provisions of Section 2 of the Criminal Justice 2 (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996 after €20,000 worth of cannabis herb was seized.

Six people charged with offences under Section 15 of the Misuse of Drugs Act and three people arrested on penal or bench warrants.

Over €220,000 was seized in euro, sterling, old Irish currency and dirham - the currency used in the United Arab Emirates - was seized, as well as deeds to a Dubai property, €100,000 worth of jewellery and luxury watches.

A car worth €50,000, designer clothes and “significant evidence” to support the investigation, including financial accounts and property documentation was seized.

The raid also saw Gardaí seize €23,500 of suspected drugs, two cocaine presses and frozen two bank accounts, which contain sums in excess of €119,000.

