14 people arrested and one garda hospitalised after public order offences in Dublin city centre

Gardaí arrested 14 people and an officer was hospitalised for treatment on a leg injury during a public order incident in south Dublin City last night.

Gardaí said a number of public order incidents occurred at various locations in the south city centre, primarily involving large ‘organised groups’ congregating at a number of locations including South William Street, Saint Stephen’s Green Park and Temple Bar Square.

While interacting with one group on South William Street, gardaí say they came under attack from “glass bottles and other missiles”.

“Having attempted to engage with these persons, with no positive response, uniform gardaí, supported by public order gardaí then dispersed this particular group from South William Street,” a Garda spokesperson said.

One garda sustained a leg injury and received hospital treatment, while a garda patrol vehicle was damaged.

In total, 14 people - nine adults and five juveniles - were arrested for public order offences and detained at Pearse Street and Kevin Street Garda Stations.

Six were charged with public order offences and released, two people received an adult caution while one was released pending a summons for public order offences.

The five juveniles were released and referred for JLOs.

Gardaí said “the vast majority” of people were “socialising responsibly and enjoying outdoor activity”.

“In support of Government announcements on reopening the economy and society with a specific continuing emphasis on outdoor activity An Garda Síochána will continue to patrol and manage crowds on public streets and spaces.

“While extra facilities are being provided by local authorities, An Garda Síochána appeals for consideration for other persons using the spaces, local residents and businesses.

“The Covid-19 pandemic remains a public health crisis and An Garda Síochána continues to appeal to all citizens to demonstrate personal and social responsibility to comply with public health guidelines and regulations, in order to continue to save lives,” the spokesperson said.

The owner of a popular hair salon on South William Street has equated the crowds gathering and drinking there to a music festival.

Mark O’Keeffe, owner of the Brown Sugar salon on South William Street, said that he is concerned for the welfare of his staff leaving the salon at night due to anti-social behaviour seen there in recent weeks.

Mark said businesses are suffering due to the sheer numbers of people drinking in the area and said the pedestrianisation of some streets has led to a festival atmosphere.

“From a retail point of view, there’s no one shopping now in the area. People are coming into town to party, not to shop,” he told Brendan O’Connor on RTÉ Radio One.

“So retail and shop owners are just getting out of dodge from about four o’clock as people are sitting on their shop fronts, urinating on their salons, selling drugs outside their shops. It’s not a place to do business at the moment.

“You can imagine after a difficult year coming back to this; it’s another challenge that we just weren’t ready for,” Mr O’Keeffe said.

The salon owner believes that outdoor dining coming back from Monday will have little impact on the crowds gathering to drink on some streets in the inner city as they “aren’t people that go to beer gardens”.

“The vast majority are 16,17,18 or maybe their early 20s. They are looking for that festival experience and unfortunately, we’re not getting Electric Picnic, we’re getting Oxegen.

“It’s high end - we’re looking at boomboxes and people absolutely tearing it up, so I don’t think opening the bars and beer gardens are going to help our situation.

“I think pedestrianising the streets has given people a platform to socialise like they’re at a festival as there’s no cars. I think that’s the bigger problem and as long as the weather is good next week, I think people are going to want to come and have that experience,” Mark said.

Mr O’Keeffe said he was in favour of the pedestrianisation up to a few weeks ago but said it has just led to a place “where young people can come and party”.