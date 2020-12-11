137,000 people expected to travel through Dublin Airport this Christmas

Dublin Airport is predicting a dramatic drop in Christmas flights this year with just 137,000 people expected to fly in and out of Dublin this festive season, down from 1.2m passengers in 2019.

10,000 of those passengers will only use the airport for connecting flights, meaning 127,000 passengers will leave Dublin airport this Christmas.

More people will depart Dublin Airport than will arrive into the capital this Christmas period, with 52pc of passengers departing the country. This appears to signify many Irish living abroad have listened to Nphet and government advice and opted not to return home this festive season.

From Monday, December 21 to Monday, January 4, 2021 there is expected to be an average of 8,615 departing and arriving passengers per day, which compares to an average of 83,508 passengers per day over the Christmas season last year. The busiest day during the Christmas season is expected to be December 27.

“Dublin Airport will be quieter this Christmas than it has been in decades,” said Dublin Airport spokeswoman Siobhán O’Donnell.

“Over the Christmas period we would like to remind all passengers to comply fully with Covid-19 guidelines throughout their journey through Dublin Airport,” Ms O’Donnell added.

“Face masks should be worn when in the airport buildings, social distancing protocols should be observed and there are more than 1,000 hand sanitisers located throughout the airport campus.”

Dublin Airport is asking passengers not to gift wrap presents if you are planning to bring Christmas gifts by air this festive season and to consider using an open gift bag instead.

"Many passengers take a lot of care and time to wrap Christmas gifts for family and friends overseas. We would ask them not to wrap these gifts otherwise they may be disappointed if they are requested to open them at the passenger security screening area," said Ms O’Donnell.

In line with Irish Government guidelines and European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) guidelines, access to the terminals is limited to passengers, crew and airport staff only.

Dublin Airport has advised anyone collecting passengers to meet them outside the terminals and have established new meeting points, which can be found on their website.

