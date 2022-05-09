| 12.1°C Dublin

13-year-old train station that never opened now needs refurbishment at a cost of €3.8m

Irish Rail intends to have Kishoge station in operation by late 2023 Expand

Irish Rail intends to have Kishoge station in operation by late 2023

Caroline O'Doherty

A train station that cost €6.35 million to build but was never used now needs a €3.8m refurbishment before it can open.

Kishoge station in west Dublin was planned 18 years ago to serve the fast-growing commuter population in the area.

