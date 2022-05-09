13-year-old train station that never opened now needs refurbishment at a cost of €3.8m

A train station that cost €6.35 million to build but was never used now needs a €3.8m refurbishment before it can open.

Kishoge station in west Dublin was planned 18 years ago to serve the fast-growing commuter population in the area.

Construction on it finished in 2009 but some of the housing developments stalled in the recession and the station has been idle since.

Promises to open it came to nothing. Irish Rail now says it intends having it in operation towards the end of 2023.

The latest hold-up is due to the refurbishment and upgrade that the building and facilities need to bring them up to standard – work Irish Rail says will cost €3.8m.

The National Transport Authority (NTA) admitted it did not realise the extent of the work that was needed.

“It was news to us that such an amount of upgrade was required,” said Hugh Creegan, NTA deputy chief executive.

“But when it is complete, we do have to open that station.”

The station is on the Dublin-Kildare line between the commuter stops at Clondalkin/Fonthill and Adamstown.

Fine Gael TD Emer Higgins told a recent transport committee meeting of the frustration felt by residents and commuters in a large and congested part of Lucan having a train within reach but seeing it pass through, unable to stop even though a station was there.

“It’s there, it’s built, it’s working, it even has a car park and it could be used to serve what is a really growing area but it’s still not open,” Ms Higgins said.

Irish Rail said it intended to start work on the station towards the end of this year, with a completion timeline of a year.

“There are extensive works needed to bring the station into service, including meeting present-day accessibility and systems requirements which are above and beyond the original requirements,” it said.

Wear and tear and vandalism had also caused the station to degrade over the last 13 years, it said.

“Works will include lift replacement, renewal or replacement of all mechanical, electrical and telecoms cables and equipment, internal and external wall works, replacement of flooring areas, damaged ramps and tactile tiling, paths and paving repairs, up-to-date signage and station furniture, additional security fencing and other minor works.

“The investment will total €3.8m.”

