Another 13 people in Ireland have died with Covid-19, according to figures released this evening.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre said it has also been made aware of another 456 confirmed cases of the virus, the biggest daily total since November 16.

The higher number of cases today is due to a technical issue that delayed uploading of laboratory results to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre being resolved.

It led to a reduced number of cases reported in recent days.

It means there have been 2,099 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland since the start of the pandemic and 2,048 confirmed cases in the past week.

As of 2pm today, there were 231 Covid-19 patients in hospital, including 28 patients who in intensive care. Five patients were hospitalised in the past 24 hours.

Of the new cases, 197 are in Dublin.

Donegal has reported 37 new cases. There were 33 in Limerick, 21 in Louth, 20 in Kilkenny and the remaining 148 cases are spread across 21 other counties.

The Irish Independent reported today that up to 50,000 people are expected to make the trip home to Ireland by air for Christmas – but the traditional airport welcome has become another Covid casualty.

It comes amid warnings from Government and health officials for those abroad not to make the festive pilgrimage to be with family and friends this year.

December is likely to shape up to be one of the busiest months for air travel in and out of Ireland, if not the busiest, since the first lockdown in March.

Tens of thousands of people living in Ireland are also likely to leave for destinations in Poland and Spain, returning to their native countries.

Transport Minister Eamon Ryan last night reiterated the Government’s stance on travel from abroad.

"For those overseas, it’s not going to be an easy time. We’re not encouraging people to travel at Christmas. We know that this will be very difficult but we must do what we can to suppress the virus,” he told the Irish Independent.

Online Editors