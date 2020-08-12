Publicans are frustrated at the delay in reopening. (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

126 pubs under investigation for breaches of Covid rules after inspections by gardaí, it was revealed this evening.

14 of these pubs were inspected between August 4 and 9 and officers found the majority of these cases involved no evidence of food being served or consumed at licensed premises.

There are now a national total of 126 incidents recorded as potential breaches but gardai say that the "vast majority" of pubs have complied to public health regulations.

Files are currently being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions in each of these cases.

Gardai have also conducted 172 checkpoints in Kildare, Laois and Offaly since the counties were put into lockdown last Friday at midnight until Sunday.

Meanwhile, 202 checkpoints were conducted in the surrounding counties of Meath, Westmeath, Roscommon/Longford, Galway, Tipperary, Kilkenny, Carlow, Wicklow and Wexford.

This comes as Tánaiste Leo Varadkar raises the prospect that pubs may not reopen this year as he declares they could have to 'make national sacrifice'.

He insisted the reopening of schools was the national priority and said the planned August 31 re-opening of pubs that don’t serve food - already postponed from August 4 - may not happen.

There will be a Cabinet meeting on August 28, he said, striking a pessimistic note on the chances of pubs welcoming customers again. It could be a matter of “saying to the pubs that you have to stay closed or wait longer, that you can’t reopen”.

In such a case he would like to have a package of financial supports approved by Cabinet for this sector, over and above what it already provided for businesses by way of grants, subsidies and supports, he said.

But “pubs are not as important as schools”, Mr Varadkar declared.

“It is already clear that a number of sectors may not be able to open, or reopen, at all,” he said, giving as examples the events sector and the entertainment industry.

Online Editors