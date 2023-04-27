122 Irish citizens evacuated from Sudan, says Tánaiste Micheál Martin

An evacuee is embraced after disembarking from a Spanish Air and Space Force plane at Torrejon de Ardoz Airbase, Spain. Photo: Reuters — © VIA REUTERS

Tánaiste Micheál Martin has announced that 122 Irish citizens and their dependents have been evacuated from Sudan.

The Department of Foreign Affairs said this was achieved as a result of the cooperation with countries France, Spain, Sweden, Germany, the Netherlands, the UK and Jordan.

A spokesperson said some citizens have also made their way over land independently and it is expected that this number will continue to rise in the coming days.

Since the Government’s decision on Sunday to deploy an Emergency Civil Assistance Team (ECAT) mission, officials and Defence Force personnel on the ground have supported Irish citizens and their family members who have been evacuated through Djibouti, Jordan, Cyprus, Saudi Arabia and Egypt.

Today, the Government has also extended the operation of the ECAT, which is currently based in Djibouti, to Cyprus.

Mr Martin said evacuation operations will only continue for as long as the security situation in Sudan allows.

“The ECAT team has proven its flexibility in responding to this volatile and evolving crisis by moving operations swiftly to Cyprus, and I thank them for their continued dedication and support to Irish citizens caught up in this crisis,” he said.

“Due to continued uncertainty about the duration of the current ceasefire, and the generally volatile situation in Sudan, we advise citizens, if they judge it safe to do so, to give serious consideration to evacuation options as they become available.

“I would like to thank our EU partners, the UK, Jordan, and in particular the government of Djibouti for their ongoing cooperation in this challenging mission.”

The spokesperson said officials are maintaining contact with and advising Irish citizens who are still in Sudan.

“While evacuation flights are still being organised, EU and other partners have signalled that they will be winding down evacuation missions that have previously been landing mainly in Djibouti,” they said.

“The UK are currently operating evacuation flights from Sudan to Cyprus.

“Consular teams in the region continue to work with people as they are evacuated, helping to arrange accommodation when needed and supporting and advising and assisting on onward arrangements.”