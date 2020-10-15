Some 1,205 new Covid-19 cases in the Republic of Ireland have been confirmed today by the Department of Health.

There were three further deaths.

This takes the total number of cases to 46,429 while the virus death toll in the country stands at 1,838.

Out of these, 288 cases confirmed today were in Dublin.

“The epidemic is not growing as fast in Dublin as it is in the rest of the country, but it is growing. In the remaining 25 counties it is unequivocal,” said Professor Philip Nolan at tonight's Department of Health briefing..

“The five day moving average has doubled in the other 25 counties, not including Dublin. It is too early to see the recent restrictions affect those counties.”

Accordi ngto the Prof Nolan, the incidence in people over the age of 65 has increased by two or three fold in just one week.

The reproduction number has increased in the past week with an estimation of 1.4 with Dublin being closer to 1.

“What happens in the next number of weeks depends particularly on the reproduction number,” said Prof Nolan.

“We are looking at approximately 1,800 to 2,200 cases a day by the 31st of October. Case numbers are growing exponentially.”

This comes a day after it was announced that Cavan, Monaghan and Donegal will be placed on a Level 4 lockdown from Midnight Thursday Night until Tuesday, November 10.

The Cabinet signed off on these restrictions on Wednesday night and also agreed a ban on household visits countrywide from Thursday night.

A Level 4 means a ban on household visits, weddings reduced to six people and the closures of hairdressers and barbers.

Pubs and restaurants will only be permitted to give delivery and takeaway service.

Speaking on the new measures, Taoiseach Micheál Martin said: “We are on a journey with this virus and we have come to a difficult point in that journey. For that reason, we have agreed to move Donegal, Cavan and Monaghan to Level Four on the Living With Covid-19 Framework."

"A new Level Three status has been with us for the last week, and we want another week to analyse the effects of these measures.

“The truth is there are concerns about the full implementation of Level Three. These concerns are in relation to the poor application or adherence to advice when it comes to home visiting, sports training and events, people going into work when they could and should work from home, as well as slippage in retail and other services.”

