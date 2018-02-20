A fire in the Smithfield area of Dublin has resulted in 1,200 homes and businesses in the area being plunged into darkness.

1200 premises in Smithfield left without power due to fire at substation

Dublin Fire Brigade and ESB crews are currently at the scene of a 'minor' fire at a substation in Smithfield.

Smithfield plunged into darkness

The outage, which occurred at around 5.50pm today, is expected to continue until about 8-9pm this evening. An ESB spokesperson said: "We have a fault in the Smithfield area with around 1,200 customers affected by it.

"It's emerged the cause is due to a minor fire in a substation in Smithfield. "The fire is under control and the fire brigade are at the scene along with our crew.

"We'll be able to repair the damage in the coming days, but we're expecting everyone will have their power restored in the next hour or two." The spokesperson added the outage has nothing got to do with yesterday's fault, which saw about 4,500 ESB customers without power.

"We apologise for any inconvenience caused to our customers at this time of the evening."

