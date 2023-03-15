12 St Patrick’s Day parades taking place in communities around Dublin

If you want to avoid the crowds jostling for a vantage point to see the St Patrick’s Day parade in the city centre, there are plenty of alternative options across Dublin city and county.

Here are 12 local parades taking place on St Patrick’s Day:

Blanchardstown

Kicking off at 1pm, the parade’s starting point is along the Castleknock Road then onto Blanchardstown Village's Main Street.

It’ll then turn left onto Snugborough Road, entering Westend Retail Park roundabout before continuing into the Blanchardstown Shopping Centre for some Irish dancing and free face painting. You might be lucky enough to spot a leprechaun or two.

The parade will also have a dedicated area for those with additional needs in front of Blanchardstown Garda Station. You can book a spot by emailing events@fingal.ie.

Lucan

The parade will begin in Lucan village at 3pm. There’ll be everything from Irish dancers, sports clubs, a BMX club, gospel choirs, Indian singers and hip-hop dancers. There’ll be free face paint, balloons and clowns. If anyone has the need for speed, there’ll also be a go-karting competition.

An accessible viewing area is located beside the review stand in the village, with access from the Leixlip Road opposite Circle K. Email lucanparade@gmail.com for further queries.

Stepaside

Writer, broadcaster and producer, Andrea Hayes will be MCing the event which begins at Belarmine Roundabout at 1.30pm and will proceed along the Enniskerry Road into Stepaside village.

There will be a funfair with exciting rides in the village car park, as well as food trucks and music. Not to mention a free Zumba class at the end of the parade ​​outside Kennedys Centra Stepaside.

For special assistance at the event, you can email StepasideParade@gmail.com

Clondalkin

The event begins with live music from 2.30pm in Clondalkin village. There’ll be various superheroes and characters giving out lollies and sweets. For the older kids, K & G Funfair will be at Tuthils & Gunpowder Carpark

Cllr Francis Timmons, chair of the Clondalkin parade, is delighted it is now entering its sixth year back in the village.

“We have a brilliant village here in Clondalkin and a great town, for ceol agus craic there is no better place to be on St Patrick’s day,” he said.

“To celebrate all the great sporting groups, dancing groups, karate groups etc, in our area and to enjoy the entertainment from Clondalkin Youth Band and St Joseph’s Pipe band.

“We also have motor bikes and vintage cars and much more. There is something for everyone, young and old. I look forward to another great parade in Cluain Dolcáin to celebrate Lá Fhéile Pádraig.’’

Swords

Starting at the earlier time of 11am in Coláiste Choilm, the parade will head onto the Dublin Road, travelling down Main Street to finish at North Street (one way). St Finian’s GAA have been selected to lead this year’s parade with the club’s 40th birthday as the theme. Kids are asked to wear their full club gear with party hats.

There will be refreshments with traditional music, arts and crafts, face painting and a magician from 1pm at the clubhouse afterwards.

Balbriggan

Kicking off at noon, the parade starts at Bremore Castle, then heads for Drogheda Street and Bridge Street before concluding on Dublin Street. There’ll be free music from 10am in George’s Square with Irish Institute of Music and Song.

There’ll be a spot for those with additional needs across from Molly’s Coffee Shop. Email events@fingal.ie for more information.

Skerries

The parade begins at 3pm with the Skerries Cycling Initiative taking centre stage aiming to “make Skerries safe for all wheelers, cyclists, scooterers, surfers and mobility vehicle users alike”.

“Your participation in the parade will help to get this message across. Spot prize(s) for best dressed / funkiest machine, be it bike, trike, mobility scooter, longboard,” they said.

“The St Patrick’s Day parade will give all the wheelers in Skerries a heaven-sent opportunity to come together and show that we are eager to cycle and scoot and just want safe routes in which to do it.”

Rush

The annual St Patrick’s Day parade will take place in Rush from 1pm, starting at the Millbank at Chapel Green, before continuing to the Tayleur Anchor at the Square. The theme of this year’s parade is Playful Rush, and you can expect to see plenty of dragons on the day.

Malahide

The parade will go from Malahide Road at 2pm, then onto Main Street, New Street and will finish on The Green at the Marina. Celebrations continue at nearby Naomh Mearnóg GAA club in Portmarnock, with live music from 4-6pm, a magician from 4.30pm until 5.30pm, and a range of food available.

Lusk

If you’re looking to fly the flag for Lusk, the parade begins at 1.30pm from the Station Road Roundabout and will make its way to the Green. Expect to see groups like Rainbow Kids Yoga and Lusk FC on display.

Rathcoole

The parade will begin in the village at 1.30pm and this year’s theme is Our Planet, Our Home. You might get a glimpse of the Woodlands Group dressed as flowers, plants, bees, bugs, birds, bats to show support for the woodlands and the planet.

Tallaght

The parade will begin in the village at 2.30pm. MacDonagh Junction Shopping Centre has lots of fun events planned for the little ones from 11am. Events include Alize’s School of Singing, Dragon’s Lair Martial Arts, Kilkenny Academy of Irish Dancing and National Reptile Zoo from 2.30pm until 5.30pm.