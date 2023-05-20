12 people rescued off the Cork coast after boat suffers engine failure near Ballycotton lighthouse

A dozen people, including ten passengers and two crew members, were rescued off the Cork coastline today after the boat they were travelling in developed engine failure east of the famous Ballycotton lighthouse.

The RNLI’s Ballycotton lifeboat, The Austin Lidbury, was requested to launch by the skipper of a passenger boat shortly after 10am today.

The passenger boat was at risk of getting pushed onto the rocks, near the circa-1840s lighthouse.

“Sea conditions were calm, with a very light northerly wind. With the passenger boat drifting towards the rocks, the crew from Ballycotton RNLI quickly launched and within minutes were able to locate the stricken boat,” according to a statement from the RNLI this evening.

“After assessing the situation and confirming everyone on board was safe and well, a secure tow line was established and they were able to return the boat and its passengers to the safety of Ballycotton harbour by 11.15am.”

Ballycotton RNLI Coxswain Eolan Walsh, who praised the quick reaction of the skipper, said: ‘Thankfully all crew and passengers on board were wearing life jackets”

"We would remind anyone planning a trip to sea that if you get into difficulty or see somebody else in trouble on the water or along the coast, dial 999 or 112 or use VHF radio CH 16 and ask for the Coast Guard.’

The lifeboat crew were made up of Coxswain Eolan Walsh, station mechanic Adam Hussey, Barry McDonald, Mike Kenneally, Claire McCarthy and Eolan Breathnach.