1,150 extra jobs announced for Tesco Ireland

Taoiseach Micheál Martin at the national announcement of the creation of 1,150 new jobs by Tesco Ireland, with Tesco employee Louise O'Keefe. (Photo: Cathal Noonan

Tesco Ireland has announced that it will create an additional 1,150 jobs.

These will include 700 temporary roles for the Christmas period and 450 permanent full-time roles.

120 permanent jobs will be based in Cork.

The latest recruitment drive comes in addition to 1,000 jobs which were created since the beginning of the pandemic.

The announcement was welcomed by Taoiseach Micheál Martin, who is a TD for the Cork South-Central constituency.

Read More

He said that the new recruitment is “much needed good news in challenging times” and thanked Tesco staff and other retail workers who have worked in shops throughout the pandemic.

“They are playing a vital role in ensuring people have access to essential supplies in a safe environment. These additional jobs will further improve the shopping experience for customers as well as providing an employment boost in Cork and right across the country,” Mr Martin said.

According to Tesco Ireland, recruitment for the new roles has already begun and applications are available online.

The new roles will be “available in many areas of the business” which will include online deliveries, drivers and customer assistants.

The Tesco store in Douglas is set to reopen on November 12, having been closed for a year following a fire and staff redeployed to other Cork stores.

CEO of Tesco Ireland Kari Daniels said that employees have “risen to challenge” since the pandemic began.

“Since the start of this pandemic, our colleagues have risen to the challenge to continue to serve our customers and communities.

“We look forward to welcoming these new team members who will enjoy good careers in a dynamic retail industry,” she added.

Read More

Online Editors