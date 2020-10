There have been 1,095 new cases of Covid-19 and five further deaths due to the virus confirmed by the Department of Health this evening.

This takes the total case count to 45,243 while the death toll from Covid-19 has now reached 1,835.

There have been 246 new cases confirmed in Dublin today.

These numbers are announced amid speculation that Border counties may face additional restrictions after the Northern Ireland Executive announced plans for a four-week 'circuit breaker' lockdown.

Northern Ireland recorded 1,217 cases in the last 24 hours - a new record daily case total.



