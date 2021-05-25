Ireland should know later this afternoon what going to a pub or restaurant will look like once indoor hospitality opens.

Fáilte Ireland is due to announce its latest guidelines on the rules around indoor dining, which could restart as early as July.

Time limits of 105 minutes and table limits of six people are reportedly among the recommendations that the tourism authority will give the Government, which will decide later in the week on a reopening date.

Independent.ie last week revealed that the two-metre rule is to be halved to one metre for outdoor dining when that reopens on June 7, with no time limits.

There is also expected to be a big emphasis on the importance of ventilation in the recommendations for when indoor dining reopens.

Meanwhile, non-essential travel and holidays abroad should return from July “if safe”, according to Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien.

He said that when he meets with Cabinet colleagues on Friday to decide on the next phase of the easing of restrictions, he will be pushing hard for the reopening of the aviation sector “as soon as possible”.

Minister O’Brien said that holidays abroad should form part of the vaccine bonus.

“I would like to see that happen as soon as possible, when it can be done safely.

“300,000 people were vaccinated last week, something that people did not think was possible a few weeks ago.

“Because of that, there has to be a vaccine bonus as well.” he added.

Speaking at Custom House this afternoon, he said that he would like to see non essential travel return “in July if it can”.

Minister O’Brien said that reopening the aviation sector is a sign of the return of “normality”.

“I would like to see it done as soon as it can be.

“Having air travel back when it can be done safely really points us towards getting back to normality.”

“I’ll be advocating certainly for an expeditious reopening in the sector as possible,” he said.

Minister O’Brien also said that Ministers will discuss if travel should return from July 1 and whether or not antigen testing should be used for international travel.

Nphet will meet on Thursday to decide on the next stage of the easing of restrictions. It will then make its recommendations to government, which the Cabinet Covid-19 sub committee will consider.

On Friday, Cabinet Ministers will consider all advice and make decisions on when indoor dining should resume, as well as pilot mass gathering events and holidays abroad.

