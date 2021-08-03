1,015 new Covid-19 cases as Tony Holohan warns people with symptoms not to attend work or socialise

A further 1,015 confirmed cases of Covid-19 have been recorded as chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan warned that virus outbreaks are originating through symptomatic people “attending workplaces, or eating out, or visiting friends”.

The Department of Health said as of 8am on Tuesday, 178 Covid-19 patients were being treated in hospital, of whom 29 were in ICU.

Dr Holohan said: “Public health doctors around the country are reporting that outbreaks are being notified to them that originated in symptomatic people attending workplaces, or eating out, or visiting friends.

Read More

“Please remember that you should stay at home if you have symptoms even if you are vaccinated, because you could still transmit Covid-19.

“Together as a country, we need to keep on top of all the positive behaviours that limit the spread of disease, and integral to this is staying at home if you have any cold or flu symptoms.

“Don’t drop your guard, because heading into work or meeting a friend while experiencing fever, cough, cold/flu symptoms, or loss of sense of smell/taste – that could be the beginning link that sets off a chain of transmission that leads to an outbreak in your community,” he warned.

Dr Holohan said the scenes over the bank holiday weekend as thousands of young people received Covid-19 vaccines at the HSE's walk-in vaccination centres were “extremely encouraging”.

Over 30,000 people attended walk-in clinics across the country throughout the three days, which has been hailed as a huge success.

Many of those attending the centres were aged 16 and 17.

“Young people have had an exceptionally difficult time throughout the Covid-19 pandemic,” he said.

“Their willingness to come out to get vaccinated in droves is another example of the resilience they have shown throughout this challenging time.

“It is this same spirit of solidarity, commitment to keeping our whole community safe by getting vaccinated, and keeping to the basic safe measures such as staying at home if you feel unwell that will ultimately be our pathway out of this pandemic,” he said.

In Northern Ireland, six further deaths linked to Covid-19 were reported on Tuesday, bringing the total death toll there to 2,205.

Another 1,082 people tested positive for the virus in Northern Ireland, bringing the overall number of positive cases since the start of the pandemic to 159,471.