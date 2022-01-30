The tail end of Storm Corrie that is set to batter Scotland will bring gusts of up to 100 km/h as it moves across Ireland tonight, prompting Met Éireann to issue a Status Yellow wind warning for Donegal.

The warning went into effect at 2pm today and will remain in place until 3am on Monday in which severe southwest winds will veer northwest with mean wind speeds of between 50 and 65km/h and gusts of up to 100km/h.

The winds, combined with high seas, may also lead to waves overtopping the shore in coastal areas, Met Eireann warned.

“Storm Corrie will likely cause some travel disruption and generate some large and dangerous waves around the coasts.”

The same storm, which is expected to generate wind speeds of up to 145 km/h as it moves across northern England and Scotland tonight and tomorrow also led the State forecaster to issue a Status Yellow wind warning for counties Antrim, Down and Derry that went into effect at 3pm today and will remain in place until midnight tonight.

Meanwhile, Met Eireann forecaster Aoife Kealy said we can expect a dull and murky week ahead that will turn colder as the week progresses.

After a windy night with fresh to strong and gusty winds overnight tonight, Monday will start off dry but will become cloudy by the afternoon with patchy rain and drizzle spreading from the northwest, although southern and southwestern areas will remain dry. But it will be a cool day with highest temperatures of just 6C to 9C.

Tuesday will be another blustery day with low cloud, mist and patchy mist and drizzle. While daytime temperatures will be a moderate 10C to 12C, it will feel cooler due to moderate to strong northwesterly winds, she said.

Wednesday will be similar with patchy outbreaks of rain and drizzle that will become more persistent as a band of rain moves in from the west and extends across the country through the afternoon and evening with daytime highs of between 9C and 11C in light to moderate southwesterly winds.

But conditions will deteriorate by Thursday despite a dry start as rain – heavy at times – sweeps in from the west and extends across the country followed by a band of cold air that will keep daytime temperatures to just 5C to 10C, followed by a cold night on Thursday that could see sleet and a dusting of snow on higher ground in the northwest with overnight lows of between 0C and 4C.

"There won’t be any widespread wintery showers but there may be a dusting of snow on higher ground,” she said.

Friday will also be cold with hail and sleet possible early in the day but easing towards the afternoon with daytime highs of just 6C to 9C.

And while the week ahead will be cool and blustery, it’s not unusual for this time of year, Ms Kealy said.

"The meteorological spring doesn’t start to March so it’s not unusual. It will feel cool but not crazy cold,” she said.

Meanwhile, current indications are that the weekend will be milder and drier with a mix of cloud and brighter spells.