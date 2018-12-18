News Irish News

€100k worth of cocaine seized after search of car in south Dublin

An image of the seizure
Independent.ie Newsdesk

Cocaine with an estimated street value of up to €100,000 has been seized by gardai in Dublin.

As part of ongoing operations targeting the sale and supply of controlled drugs in the Dublin 12 area a car was stopped on Keeper Road, Drimnagh at approximately 3pm today by Gardaí.

On searching the car, cocaine with an estimated street value of up to €100,000 was seized.

Two men (18 and 36) were arrested at the scene and are currently detained under the provisions of Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996 at Sundrive Rd Garda Station.

