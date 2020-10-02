100,000 jobs at risk after 'dramatic collapse' in hotel bookings following new government guidelines, says IHF

Certain areas of Donegal have an incidence rate of coronavirus four times the national average (stock photo)

Some 100,000 jobs are at risk as there has been a “dramatic collapse” in new hotel bookings over the past fortnight, the Irish Hotels Federation (IHF) has said.

According to a survey conducted by the IHF, the hotel sector would normally expect to generate 350,000 new bookings each week at this time of the year, however, due to Covid-19 and the additional restrictions implemented by the government, this number is down by 70pc.

Hotel room occupancy rates across the country are at 40pc for September, 22pc for October and 11pc for November based on business currently booked. This compares to 89pc last September, 81pc last October and 82pc last November.

The survey is based on a response from 305 properties which accounts for 32,475 guestrooms throughout the country.

Some 270,000 livelihoods are supported by the tourism sector, which is one in 10 of all Irish jobs. So far this year, 100,000 of these jobs have been lost with the IHF saying that a further 100,000 of these are “at immediate risk”.

Due to the unprecedented circumstances, the federation is calling for enhanced employment subsidies, a reduction in tourism VAT to 9pc, additional liquidity measures, and a restoration of international travel “safely”.

“The situation has now deteriorated further in recent days, and we have reached a critical point with cancellations wiping out all new business generated over the week,” Chief Executive of the IHF Timm Fenn said.

“Effectively, no net new business has been generated over the last seven days for the country as a whole – the first time this has happened since the sector reopened at the end of June.

“The collapse in new bookings is extremely worrying and adds to an already exceptionally challenging environment. It is a direct consequence of additional Government restrictions and points to a very difficult number of months ahead.

“This must be recognised by the Government in the upcoming Budget. Existing supports for the tourism industry are totally inadequate given the current restrictions. Urgent and unprecedented intervention by the Government is essential to support tourism and safeguard the thousands of jobs that are at risk.”

Although he agreed that public health “must always be number one priority, this goes hand in hand with ensuring a viable economy when this pandemic has passed”.

The survey was carried out on Monday, September 28, the breakdown of occupancy results for Octover/November 2020 is as follows:

National room occupancy: 22pc Oct / 11pc Nov

Dublin City and County: 10pc Oct / 8pc Nov

Border region: 31pc Oct / 16pc Nov

Mid-West: 21pc Oct / 11pc Nov

Midlands / Mid East: 25pc Oct / 9pc Nov

South East: 38pc Oct / 17pc Nov

South West: 29pc Oct / 11pc Nov

West: 29pc Oct / 14pc Nov

