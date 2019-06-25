Hospital staff across the country are expected to begin their strike at 8am tomorrow, Wednesday June 26.

10,000 staff over 24 hours: everything you need to know about the incoming hospital strikes

The strike will affect 38 hospitals across the country. Staff who are striking include porters, chefs, healthcare assistants and theatre assistants.

The strike had previously been called off, However, talks between SIPTU, the trade union representing the hospitals staff, and healthcare bosses broke down yesterday.

What services will be affected?

The HSE are expecting significant disruption to services. "While every effort will be made to minimise impact on patients, industrial action involving these essential staff will have a significant impact on services," they said.

The HSE confirmed that the outcomes of the strike will be: deferral (delay and reschedule) of some elective inpatient procedures, significant cancellation of scope procedures, reduced outpatient services, reduced laboratory services for GPs, reduced catering services for both patients and staff and reduced operating theatre activity.

SIPTU say staff will provide a limited amount of contingency cover tomorrow, in an effort minimise the impact of the strike on patients.

The HSE also confirmed this, saying they were continuing to engage with SIPTU at local hospital and healthcare facility level.

What hospitals will be affected?

Cork University Hospital

Cork University Maternity Hospital

Kerry University Hospital

Mallow General Hospital

South Infirmary Hospital Cork

South Tipperary General Hospital

Wexford General Hospital

St Lukes Hospital Carlow/Kilkenny

Mercy Hospital Cork

Connolly Hospital Blanchardstown

National Rehabilitation Hospital

Beaumont Hospital

St Ita’s Portrane

Mater Hospital

St James Hospital

St Vincent’s University Hospital

Tallaght Hospital

Our Lady’s Hospital Navan

Louth County Hospital

Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital Drogheda

Our Lady’s Children’s Hospital Crumlin

Rotunda Hospital

Central Mental Hospital

Midland Regional Hospital Mullingar

Midland Regional Hospital Tullamore

Midland Regional Hospital Portlaoise

Naas General Hospital

Cavan General Hospital

Letterkenny University Hospital

Sligo General Hospital

Roscommon Hospital

Portiuncula Hospital Ballinasloe

Galway University Hospital

Merlin Park

Mayo University Hospital

UL Hospital Dooradoyle

UL Maternity Hospital

UL Orthopaedic Hospital Croom

Why are the strikes happening?

The strikes are happening over a pay dispute between hospital staff. SIPTU is demanding pay rises for their members that are worth over €19m in total. Individual pay increases are worth between €1,500 - €3,000 each.

The union say these rises are due under a job evaluation scheme.

The Department of Public Expenditure and Reform have rejected SIPTU's demands.

A spokesperson said the Government made a "significant" offer to move staff onto an appropriate salary scale from November this year. But she would not comment how much it was worth.

As it stands currently, talks are grid locked with the strike going ahead.

The HSE said they regret that industrial action planned by SIPTU tomorrow will affect patient and client services.

"This afternoon, the HSE is continuing to engage on contingency planning with SIPTU at local hospital and healthcare facility level. This is to ensure minimum disruption to patient services, in so far as possible, and to ensure patient dignity and that essential daily care remains in place," the HSE stated.

A spokesperson for Health Minister Simon Harris said he believes the dispute can be resolved through the talks process.

What should you do if you're affected?

According to the HSE, patients are being contacted by their local hospital or healthcare facility in the event that their scheduled procedure or service will be affected by the dispute.

"We will keep the public informed of any developments that may affect patient services through the national and local media, our social media channels and our website, www.hse.ie," the HSE said.

Online Editors