There have been a further 1,000 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the Republic of Ireland, the Department of Health announced today.

Three more people have died from the virus.

There has been a total of 1,841 Covid-19 related deaths and 47,427 confirmed cases in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today 478 are men and 520 are women.

71pc are under 45 years of age while the median age is 31 years old

Of today' cases, 254 are in Dublin, 102 in Meath, 88 in Cork, 81 in Cavan, 75 in Galway and the

The remaining 400 cases are spread across 20 counties.

This news comes as Nphet has recommended for a second time that the government put the entire country under Level 5 restrictions.

The public health group - led by Chief Medical Officer- has called for the highest level of Covid-19 restriction again after previously recommending this two weeks ago on Sunday, October 4.

However, this recommendation was rejected by government who decided to place the entire country in a Level 3 lockdown. This has since changed with Donegal, Monaghan and Cavan being placed in a Level 4 lockdown from midnight last night.

A senior government source said they were not surprised by the recommendation given the high number of new cases but insisted the Cabinet will decide on what action to take. There is no scheduled Cabinet meeting today and Taoiseach Micheál Martin is in Brussels at an EU Summit.

The highest number of daily Covid-19 cases in the country was recorded yesterday with 1,205 new cases being confirmed.

This included 288 new cases in Dublin, 173 Cork, 123 in Meath, 97 in Galway and 63 in Cavan.

At a Department of Health briefing on Thursday, Professor Philip Nolan said that if nothing changes they are forecasting 80 to 100 deaths by October 31.

The reproduction number has increased in the past week with an estimation of 1.4 with Dublin being closer to 1.

“What happens in the next number of weeks depends particularly on the reproduction number,” said Prof Nolan.

“We are looking at approximately 1,800 to 2,200 cases a day by the 31st of October. Case numbers are growing exponentially.”

