€1,000 fines for house parties under new Covid laws being considered by Cabinet

Gardai will be able to issue €1,000 fines to people holding house parties, under new laws being considered by the Cabinet.

People found to be holding illegal gatherings could also be imprisoned for six months.

The new laws provide for a €1,000 for hosting a house party as a first offence and this can increase to €2,500 for a second offence.

For a third offence €2,500 or a six month prison sentence could be imposed.

The Health (amendment) Bill will allow the courts to impose the highest level of fines and imprisonment on a first offence if there are "aggravating circumstances".

The legislation says the courts should take into account the extent of the public health risk posed by a house party and the level of resistance the person organising the event showed when asked to desist by gardaí.

A person can be fined if they are involved in organising, publicising, arranging or managing an event which is a breach of public health rules.

The new laws also allow gardaí issue €1,00 fines to a person entering or attempting to enter a house party.

