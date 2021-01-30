1,000 Covid-19 deaths and 100,000 cases in Ireland across January

There have been more than 1,000 Covid-19-linked deaths and more than 100,000 cases of the virus in Ireland in January, it has emerged.

Chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan said although there has been a decrease in case numbers recently, he warned about the remaining level of infection.

Saturday saw a further 79 deaths and 1,414 cases of the virus.

Of the most recent cases, 608 were in Dublin, 105 in Cork, 96 in Galway, 65 in Meath, 59 in Donegal and the remaining 481 cases are spread across the other counties.

Hospitals remained under pressure with 1,492 Covid-positive inpatients, of whom 211 are in ICU.

“We have experienced over 1,000 deaths and more than 100,000 cases in January 2021,” Dr Holohan said.

“We have reported more cases in one month than we experienced throughout 2020.

“This shows just how quickly this disease can spread and how much it can impact public health.

“The efforts by all of the population in following the basic public health advice has seen us reduce the incidence of the disease very rapidly compared to most countries in Europe.

“Despite the recent, significant decrease in cases, there remains a level of infection in the population which is double that seen at the peak of incidence last October.

“The next few weeks need to see us maintain compliance with all of the measures that are in place so that we can get to levels of the disease that are as low as possible.”

