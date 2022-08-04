| 16.9°C Dublin

Seoirse Mulgrew

A total of ten people have been hospitalised following a road traffic collision involving a bus and lorry in Co Offaly this afternoon.

Gardaí and emergency services are currently at the scene of the two-vehicle collision that occurred at Derrygowley, Daingean, Co Offaly, at approximately 2.50pm this afternoon.

In a statement issued to Independent.ie, a Garda spokesperson said ten people have been brought from the scene to a number of nearby Midlands Regional Hospitals.

“10 people have been taken to Midlands Regional Hospitals to be treated for their injuries which are understood to be non-life threatening,” the statement said.

Local councillor Noel Cribbin said he was shocked to hear of the incident this afternoon as it is a very rural area. The incident happened on the R402 between Daingean and Ballinagar.

“Thankfully there’s nobody seriously injured, it’s bad enough an accident and somebody in hospital but hopefully it’s not too bad,” he said.

More to follow...

