€10 million worth of counterfeit cigarettes seized in Dublin

Gardaí and Revenue Customs officers have seized €10 million worth of counterfeit cigarettes during a search operation in Dublin.

As part of Operation Tara, a search was carried out under warrant at a yard in West Dublin, yesterday evening, Tuesday, July 4.

"During the course of this search a trailer containing boxes of counterfeit cigarettes was recovered. The estimated value of these cigarettes is €10 million with a loss to the Exchequer of €7.5 million,” a garda spokesperson said.

The operation was conducted by members of the Detective Units Clondalkin/Rathcoole and the Clondalkin Tasking Unit. Assistance was provided by Revenue Customs officers.

The counterfeit cigarettes were taken for analysis by Revenue Customs.

Gardaí said no arrests were made and investigations are ongoing.