| 10.5°C Dublin

Close

Premium

10 ambulance staff test positive for Covid after golf trip

Ambulance (Stock) Expand

Close

Ambulance (Stock)

Ambulance (Stock)

Ambulance (Stock)

Mark Bain

Sixteen members of staff at Craigavon Ambulance Station in Armagh have been forced to take time off work following a Covid-19 outbreak.

The Belfast Telegraph reveals that 10 staff members from the Southern Division base tested positive for the virus following a social event — believed to be a golf trip to the Republic — and a further six have had to self-isolate and are unavailable for work.

The head of the ambulance service, speaking to the BBC on Thursday morning, confirmed the staff had been on a golf trip but stressed they had not been in contact with patients. He said they were not seriously ill and their isolation period was coming to an end.