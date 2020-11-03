€1 million worth of cannabis seized in the Curragh as officers bust major drug trafficking network

Four men remained in custody at different Co Kildare garda stations tonight after officers busted a major drugs trafficking network in which €1 million of cannabis herb was seized in the Curragh.

The investigation is being carried out by the gardai from the national drugs and organised crime bureau (GNDOCB) who arrested a 33-year- Coolock criminal as he drove near Junction 12 of the M7 motorway at around 6.30am yesterday.

He was intercepted during a drugs handover with a 57-year-old Co Kildare man who was also arrested by armed officers at the scene.

In the course of this search, detectives discovered 10 kilos of cannabis herb with an estimated street value of €200,000.

Then in a planned follow-up search gardai raided what is described as a large scale growhouse in the Curragh area.

Gardai said that €800,000 worth of cannabis plants at mature stages were discovered at the remote location.

The 57-year-old local man was not previously known to gardai for involvement in organised crime.

The 33-year-old arrested suspect is well known to officers and has previous convictions for offences such as public order offences but he also has suspected links to north Dublin organised crime gangs.

He is understood to be closely linked to a man who was caught with a drugs haul in north Dublin last week.

In follow-up searches two suspects, a teenage male and a man aged in his 20’s were arrested.

Gardai announced details of their operation tonight.

“The Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau have seized cannabis with an estimated street value of €1,000,000 and arrested 4 men in an operation today, 3rd November, 2020,” a garda spokesman said.

“As part of an ongoing investigation targeting serious organised criminal activity, Gardaí attached to the Garda National Drugs & Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB), intercepted and searched two vehicles in the Kildare area at 6.30am on Tuesday 3rd October 2020. During the course of this search, ten kilogrammes of Cannabis with an estimated street sale value of €200,000 was seized.

“A further search was carried out as part of this investigation, at premises in the Kildare area, where a sophisticated Cannabis cultivation operation was located containing over one thousand mature Cannabis Plants, with an estimated street value yield of €800,000.

“Four males aged in their 50’s, 30’s, 20’s and teens have been arrested and are currently detained pursuant to the provisions of sections 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996, at Naas and Newbridge Garda Stations,” the spokesman added.

Online Editors