Your county-by-county guide to the National Hurling League Division 1

Declan Hannon of Limerick lifts the Allianz Hurling League Division 1 trophy after the Munster GAA Hurling Senior Championship Quarter-Final match between Limerick and Clare. This game also doubled up as the league final due to the coronavirus pandemic. Photo by Ray McManus/Sportsfile

The Allianz Hurling League returns this weekend. Can anyone take Limerick's crown?

GROUP A

LIMERICK

Manager: John Kiely (5th season)

Captain: Declan Hannon

Last year: All-Ireland, Munster and league champions

Gearóid Hegarty of Limerick with his PwC GAA/GPA Hurler of the Year award for 2020. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Gearóid Hegarty of Limerick with his PwC GAA/GPA Hurler of the Year award for 2020. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Main man: Gearóid Hegarty, last year’s Hurler of the Year is an almost irrepressible force in the game right now.

One to watch: Cathal O’Neill, star of last year’s U-20 team and the 2019 minor team is ready to graduate, even as he turns 19, but with Leaving Cert commitments, it may be championship time before he is fully immersed.

Critical question: Can they find the consistency, as champions, that wasn’t always there for them in 2019?

League fixtures ahead: Home to Tipperary, Saturday, May 8 (5.30); away to Galway, Sunday, May 16 (3.45), away to Waterford, Sun, May 23 (3.45); home to Cork, Sat, June 6 (7.15); away to Westmeath, Sun, June 13, (1.45).

WESTMEATH

Manager: Shane O’Brien (2nd season)

Captain: Cormac Boyle

Aonghus Clarke of Westmeath in action against Padraig Delaney of Laois. Photo: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Aonghus Clarke of Westmeath in action against Padraig Delaney of Laois. Photo: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Main man: Last year’s Joe McDonagh Cup campaign was a struggle for Westmeath but Aonghus Clarke kept his side of the bargain with some productive displays.

One to watch: Lough Lene’s Shane Williams may need to bring more power to his game but he’s a lively inside forward on the move.

Critical question: When it boils down to it, they’ll possibly have to beat Antrim or Laois to survive Division 1 for a second successive year.

League fixtures: Home to Galway, Saturday, May 8 (2.0); away to Waterford, Sunday, May 16 (1.30); away to Cork, Sun, May 23 (3.0); home to Tipperary, Sun, June 6 (2.0); home to Limerick, Sun, June 13 (1.45).

TIPPERARY

Tipperary hurling manager Liam Sheedy. Photo: Sportsfile

Tipperary hurling manager Liam Sheedy. Photo: Sportsfile

Manager: Liam Sheedy (3rd season)

Captain: To be decided

Last year: All-Ireland quarter-finalists, 4th Division 1A

Main man: When Noel McGrath fires, so too do Tipp and he should be refreshed for the campaign ahead.

One to watch: Alan Tynan’s switch from professional rugby – he was contracted to Munster for four years – offers a new option in attack.

Critical question: How many of the class of 2010 will withstand the pressure that’s sure to be applied heavily now from the back-to-back All-Ireland U-21/20 winning teams?

League fixtures: Away to Limerick, Saturday, May 8 (5.30); home to Cork, Sat, June 15 (7.30); home to Galway, Sat, May 22 (1.30); away to Westmeath Sunday, June 6 (2.0); away to Waterford, Sun, June 13 (1.45).

GALWAY

Manager: Shane O’Neill (2nd season)

Captain: Pádraic Mannion

Last year: 3rd Division 1A, All-Ireland semi-finalists

Galway's Cathal Mannion. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Galway's Cathal Mannion. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Main man: Cathal Mannion’s loss through injury during the All-Ireland semi-final against Limerick really told.

One to watch: Turloughmore’s Conor Walsh, a member of last year’s U-20 squad, could make some headway during the league.

Critical question: Similar to Tipperary, do they twist or stick with established personnel or is it time for the recent vintage of All-Ireland minor winners to be given greater elevation?

League fixtures: Away to Westmeath, Saturday, May 8 (2.0); home to Limerick, Sunday, May 16 (3.45); away to Tipperary, Sat, May 22 (1.30); home to Waterford, Sun, June 6 (3.45); away to Cork, Sun, June 13 (1.45).

CORK

Manager: Kieran Kingston (2nd season)

Captain: Patrick Horgan

Last year: 4th Division 1A, All-Ireland second round qualifier

Main man: Patrick Horgan, few better forwards without an All-Ireland medal to have played at this stage.

Shane Barrett of Cork. Photo: Matt Browne/Sportsfile

Shane Barrett of Cork. Photo: Matt Browne/Sportsfile

One to watch: Shane Barrett, captain and star of the 2020 Munster U-20 win, has a strong physical presence to make an impact in attack.

Critical question: If the perception about their dislike of winter league conditions carries, then a summer campaign should surely bring out the best of them.

League fixtures: home to Waterford, Sunday, May 9 (3.45), away to Tipperary, Saturday, May 15 7.30; home to Westmeath, Sun, May 23 (3.0); away to Limerick, Sat, June 6 (7.15); home to Galway, Sun, June 13 (1.45).

WATERFORD

Manager: Liam Cahill (2nd season)

Captain: Conor Prunty

Last year: 2nd Division 1A, All-Ireland finalists

Waterford's Stephen Bennett. Photo: Sportsfile

Waterford's Stephen Bennett. Photo: Sportsfile

Main man: Stephen Bennett moved his game to a different level last year.

One to watch: An old hand at this stage but Shane Bennett’s return after missing 2020 will be watched with interest.

Critical question: What impact will the loss of one of the game’s best goalkeepers Stephen O’Keeffe, on top of their leader Tadhg de Búrca have?

League fixtures: Away to Cork, Sunday, May 8 (3.45); home to Westmeath, Sun, May 16, 1.30; home to Limerick, Sun, May 23 (3.45); away to Galway, Sun, June 6 (3.45); home to Tipperary Sun, June 13, (1.45).

GROUP B

ANTRIM

Manager: Darren Gleeson (2nd season)

Captain: Conor McCann

Antrim captain Conor McCann lifts the cup after the 2020 Joe McDonagh Cup Final match between Kerry and Antrim at Croke Park Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Antrim captain Conor McCann lifts the cup after the 2020 Joe McDonagh Cup Final match between Kerry and Antrim at Croke Park Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Last year: Joe McDonagh champions; 1st in Division 2A

Main man: Neil McManus, recovered from the hamstring injury that blighted his 2020, confining him to a substitute role in the McDonagh final.

One to watch: Domhnall Nugent, now 24 but has rebuilt his life from the rubble of alcohol addiction over the last two years. A man mountain of a full-forward.

Critical question: How steep is the step up? From both 2A to 1B and Joe McDonagh to Liam MacCarthy, the speed of hurling accelerates exponentially. Can they hit stride with the rapidly quickening pace?

League fixtures ahead: Home to Clare, Sun, May 9 (13.0); away to Kilkenny, Sat, May 15 (13.30); away to Dublin, Sat, May 22 (17.0); home to Wexford, Sat, Jun 5 (15.0), home to Laois, Sat Jun 12 (15.0).

CLARE

Manager: Brian Lohan (2nd season)

Captain: John Conlon (TBC)

Last year: Lost Munster q-final to Limerick; Lost All-Ireland q-final to Waterford; 1st in Division 1B.

Clare's Tony Kelly. Photo: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Clare's Tony Kelly. Photo: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Main man: Tony Kelly, deservedly nominated for Hurler of the Year last year, despite Clare’s early exit. His virtuoso display against Wexford will live strongly in the memory of anyone who witnessed it.

One to watch: Aidan McCarthy. Broke into the team for the game against Laois and held his spot for Wexford and Waterford, scoring a second half goal against the Deise from wing-forward in Clare’s championship exit.

Critical question: Will the rumbling background controversies hinder them on the field? A sub-standard centre of excellence means their preparations haven’t been as streamlined as perhaps it should.

League fixtures ahead: Away to Antrim, Sat, May 8 (13.0); home to Wexford, Sat, June 15 (13.0); away to Laois, Sun, June 23 (15.0); away to Dublin, Sat, June 5 (17.15); home to Kilkenny, Sat, June 12 (15.0).

DUBLIN

Manager: Mattie Kenny (3rd season)

Captain: Danny Sutcliffe

Last year: Lost Qualifier Rd 1 to Cork; Lost Leinster s-final to Kilkenny; 4th in Division 1B

Main man: Eoghan O’Donnell; powerful, quick and aggressive minding the Dublin square. A nightmare for any full-forward told to stay and fight for ball.

Cian O'Sullivan of Dublin in action. Photo: Sportsfile

Cian O'Sullivan of Dublin in action. Photo: Sportsfile

One to watch: Cian O’Sullivan. Made his debut under Ger Cunningham in 2017 but opted out soon after. Quick, direct and elusive, the St Brigid’s man should find a home in Dublin’s attack.

Critical question: Can they establish some badly-needed early season form? Last year’s League, particularly the defeats to Kilkenny, Wexford and Clare, were disasters from which Dublin never fully recovered. A home win against either Kilkenny or Clare would spark optimism.

League fixtures ahead: Home Kilkenny, Sat, May 8 (15.30); away to Laois, Sat, May 15 (17.0); Home to Antrim, Sat, May 22 (17.0); home to Clare, Sat, June 5 (17.15), away to Wexford, Sat, June 12 (15.0).

KILKENNY

Brian Cody. Photo: Sportsfile

Brian Cody. Photo: Sportsfile

Manager: Brian Cody (23rd season)

Captain: Adrian Mullen

Last year: Lost All-Ireland s-final to Waterford; Leinster champions; 3rd in Division 1B

Main man: TJ Reid – now sustaining more of Kilkenny’s weight of responsibility on his broad shoulders than ever before, given the absence of Colin Fennelly

One to watch: Niall Brassil, a Leinster minor (2017) and U20 winner (2019), the James Stephens man was prominent enough in Brian Cody’s thinking last year to be the man who replaced Richie Hogan in the All-Ireland semi-final.

Critical question: How will Cody react to the Waterford defeat? It’s difficult to recall a Brian Cody Kilkenny team being destroyed in the air as Waterford did in the second half of the All-Ireland semi-final. No doubt, there’s a backlash coming – but in what form?

League fixtures ahead: Away to Dublin, Sat, May 8 (15.30); home to Antrim, Sat, May 15 (13.30); home to Wexford, Sun, May 23 (14.0); home to Laois, Sun, Jun 6 (13.45); away to Clare, Sun, Jun 12 (15.0).

LAOIS

Manager: Séamus ‘Cheddar’ Plunkett (1st season, 2nd stint)

Captain: Enda Rowland (TBC)

Last year: Lost Qualifier Rd 1 to Clare; lost Leinster q-final to Dublin; 5th in Division 1B

Enda Rowland

Enda Rowland

Main man: Enda Rowland, one of the game’s sharpest shot-stoppers and an accurate long-range free-taking option.

One to watch: David Dooley, the 18 year-old is just one year out of the minor grade but has already drawn the attention of the Leinster rugby academy. Yet to even play at adult level with his club, Rosenallis, so makes for an interesting addition to the squad.

Critical question: Where exactly will they pick up victories? There are no ‘bankers’ Laois’s fixture list, though they’ll fancy those back-to-back games in Portlaoise against Dublin and Clare. Away to Antrim on the last day holds no guarantees either.

League fixtures ahead: Away to Wexford, Sat, May 8 (13.45); Home to Dublin Sat, May 15 (17.0); Home to Clare, Sun, Jun 23 (15.0); away to Kilkenny, Sun, Jun 6 (13.45); away to Antrim, Sat, Jun 12 (15.0).

WEXFORD

Davy Fitzgerald, the Wexford Senior hurling manager. Photos: Sportsfile

Davy Fitzgerald, the Wexford Senior hurling manager. Photos: Sportsfile

Manager: Davy Fitzgerald (5th season)

Captains: Lee Chin and Matthew O’Hanlon

Last year: Lost Qualifier Rd 2 to Clare; lost Leinster s-final to Galway; 2nd in Division 1B

Main man: Liam Ryan, provides solidity and physical presence in a key area to a team with so many constantly-moving parts.

One to watch: Richie Lawlor, captained Wexford minors to their first Leinster crown in 34 years in 2019 and was a star for Faythe Harriers in their subsequent Wexford SHC campaign. Should provide another strong scoring outlet up front.

Critical question: Can they hit their peak at the right time? Davy’s contention that his team were in the best condition of his reign just as Covid hit suggests he should, with the benefit of being able to plan properly this year, be able to bring them back to the form of 2019.

League fixtures ahead: Home to Laois, Sat, May 8 (13.45); away to Clare, Sun, May 16 (13.0); away to Kilkenny, Sun, May 23 (14.0); away to Antrim, Sat, Jun 5 (15.0); home to Dublin, Sat, Jun 12 (15.0).