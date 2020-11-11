'You spend your whole career waiting for an Olympic Games' - Nicci Daly keeping Tokyo dreams alive

20x20 ambassador, Irish hockey international, Nicci Daly was on hand to help launch the AIG Show Skills competition, launching a highlights video celebrating some of the 3,000 spectacular entries received over the course of the competition (see below). Photo: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

For now the work just has to continue. Nicci Daly has no idea when it will find an outlet, when she'll again get to don the Irish kit, but given it's almost certain the Olympics will go ahead in 2021, the Dubliner has more than enough fuel for the winter fire.

At 32, the oldest player in the Irish hockey squad, Tokyo was always going to be her swansong, so having it kicked down the road an extra 12 months impacted few as much as Daly.

There’s no reason any decline should yet be kicking in – but the tightrope between physical fitness and failure gets a little trickier to navigate each year.

"I’d seen Tokyo as being the end for me (so) to get through that training again is tough," she said at the launch of a video celebrating AIG’s Show Your Skills competition.

"Is my body going to be okay tomorrow? Am I going to be able to keep going with what’s been asked of me?"

But the time out wasn’t all bad. It gave Daly a breather from a life lived at full tilt.

For years she juggled hockey with her twin passion, motorsport, the latter a sport she was born into. Her father, Vivion, was a racing driver who dominated the Formula Ford 1600 Championships through the 1980s and her uncle, Derek, drove in Formula One and the Indy 500 in the US.

Nicci’s childhood was embedded in motorsport and when it came to career choices, she went against the grain of her peers, the sole female student in her mechanical engineering class at IT Tallaght.

She went on to complete a master’s in motorsport engineering in the US and from 2016 to 2018 she worked on and off as a data engineer for US racing team Juncos Racing with their Indy Lights programme.

Since then hockey has been the centre of her world, but Daly has continued to blaze a trail for women in motorsport, the driving force behind the Go Girls Karting initiative and Formula Female, which have both attracted more women to the sport.

Daly is also a huge supporter of the 20x20 initiative and few practise what they preach as well as her. "I'm always thinking: ‘How can I help? What can I do to push anything to do with women in sport and women in business?'" she said.

"I think it's down to each and every one of us now to keep pushing what 20x20 started, to keep asking questions, and to keep the movement going."

She’s been back training with her Irish hockey teammates since July, with the full squad re-assembled since September, training together five times a week.

Earlier this week former Irish international Lisa Jacob was named as their new manager, and Daly remains eternally grateful to previous manager Arlene Boyles, who stepped down in July.

"Arlene brought so much to the team, not just as a manager, and Lisa will be able to bring something different," she said.

"Lisa has been in the environment, she’s played for Ireland over 100 times, she knows what it’s like. It’s going to be a great addition."

With all action halted in the EY Hockey League, the Olympic-bound players have been starved of competitive opportunities of late, but Daly and her teammates have been adapting as best they can, playing inter-squad matches at weekends.

"It’s more of a loss for the club than the national players," she said. "It’s been a tough couple of months, but it has been for everyone."

Her schedule is set in stone until the end of the year, but after that there’s no way of knowing when international competitions or warm-weather training camps will again be possible.

"We haven't been given anything concrete to look forward to yet," she said. "We know that Tokyo is going to the hottest Olympics in history so getting into those environments, and training and playing in those conditions, is really important for us."

The Europeans will take place in Amsterdam next June and should prove the perfect tune-up for Tokyo, arriving six weeks before the Games.

With Olympic organisers explaining how – not if – the Games will go ahead, it appears almost certain they will get over the line. Daly is keeping that in mind as she covers the hard yards in the months ahead.

"That reassures us and motivates us to keep pushing," she said. "You spend your whole career waiting for an Olympic Games and we waited a long time, but we couldn’t have anticipated this happening. You have to adapt and do what you can."

