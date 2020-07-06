Wider reopening of pubs at risk after weekend scenes outside bars

THE wider reopening of pubs from coronavirus restrictions later in the month is at risk over concerns over social distancing outside bars.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin said the government is not happy about incidents at some locations over the weekend and warned plans for the next phase of reopening remain "under review".

Pubs that sell food were allowed open from last week but the remainder of licenced premises are to reopen from phase four of the government's 'roadmap' due to begin on July 20.

Major concern has been sparked by videos that emerged on social media over the weekend showing hundreds of young people congregating to drink on Dame Lane in Dublin city centre.

Mr Martin said the majority of pubs that have already opened are compliant with the rules, including limits on how long customers can stay in the premises.

But he also said it was a "challenging weekend" and there were "difficulties" in social distancing where alcohol was sold for take-away purposes.

He said the regulations are being strictly applied by the industry but "we will be keeping it all under review in terms of phase four.

"Nothing can be guaranteed if this behaviour were to continue."

Asked if this means there's a possibility the remaining pubs won't reopen on July 20, he said:

"We want pubs to reopen safely on the 20th of July but we can't be blind to what's going on right now - those incidents where the guidance wasn't adhered to...

"We are keeping it under review. We're not happy with what transpired in certain locations over the weekend."

He said a new contact tracing App to be launched tomorrow is a welcome development as part of the coronavirus testing and tracing regime.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly said that more than 80pc of people are willing to download the app which would help trace contacts of coronavirus patients who aren't known to the individual.

He said referred the "scenes we saw over the weekend" in relation to pubs and said "if one of those people tested positive there might be 5, 10, 15 people they are close contact with and they have no idea who they are.

"Everyone who has the app would get a notification that they have been deemed a close contact."

Mr Donnelly said the App will be part of the country's arsenal in fighting coronavirus.

