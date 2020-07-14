Why I won't be rushing back to my wonderful office and away from gently swearing at my cats any time soon

MY two cats are on my kitchen table, along with my laptop, binoculars, three piles of notes and a glass of fizzy water.

One cat is sitting on a sheet of paper, which I think is my week’s plan, but I’m not sure.

The other cat is basking in the sun coming through the window.

As the sun moves, so does she. This is my office, and this is office life.

With Leo Varadkar promising to explore the possibility of more of us working from home, is this something we really want to do?How will we be monitored?

Will there be some Stasi-style system implemented where our every movement is recorded? Will we save money? Will our companies save money? Will the lack of social interaction at the workplace affect our well-being?

Most importantly, will we be more fulfilled in our lives if we don’t have to traipse into the office every day.

From 10am to 6pm you’ll find me typing away, talking on the phone, sweeping and taking a toothbrush and cleaning the grouting in the shower.

You’ll see me on my bed, on my sofa in the sitting room, on the pull-out sofa-bed in the spare room or out in the back garden.

You’ll hear me talking to my cats,swearing (gently) at my cats, talking to my partner on the phone, talking to colleagues on the phone.

You’ll also find me doing lots of work at times and no work at others, but all on my own time. I’ve never been happier.

SAFEI went into my office last Wednesday after four months away.

The production company I work for has projects up and running and has managed to adapt brilliantly to all the challenges that Covid-19 presented.

My desk was surrounded by clear plastic panelling. My temperature was checked when I went in. There were two-metre distance marks on the floor.

Everything you’d need to feel safe in an office space was there.

It was wonderful, and a little emotional, to see some of my colleagues, and I was glad I went in for the 90 minutes I did.

However, I wont be rushing back.

In any job, productivity is key. Along with many people, I imagine, I’ve found a groove that’s productive, enjoyable, tailored to my own abilities and spread out throughout the day in a way that works for me.

I’ve always been stoppy-starty. I’ll begin something, walk away, think about it, begin something else, go back to the original piece of work and then start something new again.

It’s a bit intense when things go wrong, and being in a workplace is better when that happens.

A simple exchange with a colleague, or nodding at one and throwing up the eyes when somebody’s being a pain, could defuse any situation.

However, if the productivity of employees is the same, if they can work from home and enjoy it, I see it as one of the best changes that may come out of the past four months.

The cats, by the way, are in full agreement.