Why I won't be rushing back to my wonderful office and away from gently swearing at my cats any time soon

Anna Nolan

Close

MY two cats are on my kitchen table, along with my laptop, binoculars, three piles of notes and a glass of fizzy water.

One cat is sitting on a sheet of paper, which I think is my week’s plan, but I’m not sure.

The other cat is basking in the sun coming through the window.