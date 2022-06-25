The weather is not set to improve today as we see an unseasonably wet and windy weekend.

Rain will continue in the western half of the country, being heavy and thundery at times with strong southerly winds.

In Leinster it will begin a mostly dry day, but outbreaks of rain will extend to the east in the evening.

Read More

Highest temperatures will be between 11 to 17 degrees, being coolest in Munster and Connacht.

Met Éireanns yellow weather warning that was issued yesterday June 24th at 6pm, is still in place until 6pm this evening June 25th.

The weather warning has affected 11 counties across Munster and Connacht overall.

A yellow level weather alert is for weather conditions that do not pose an immediate threat to the general population but only those exposed to risk by nature of their location or activity, according to Met Éireann.

Tonight, there will be further spells of rain and showers throughout the country.

Temperatures will drop to 8 to 11 degrees with moderate to fresh southwesterly or variable winds, stronger along coastal areas.

Tomorrow is hoping to be a brighter day with sunny spells, but widespread heavy and possibly thundery showers will persist tomorrow, particularly in the east of the country.

Highest temperatures of 13 to 17 degrees, with moderate to fresh southwesterly winds.

On Sunday night there will be a mix of clear spells and scattered showers, with rainfall mainly being seen in the west and northwest.

Lowest temperatures of 8 to 11 degrees with light to moderate southwesterly breezes.

The Indo Daily: Come rain or shine – why are we so obsessed with weather?

Rain is expected to persist into next week, with showers due up until Wednesday night.

Conditions remained unsettled throughout the week due to low pressure continuing to dominate but Met Éireann expect higher pressure to build by the 1st of July.

The national forecaster expects cooler temperatures and heavy showers for the weekend, which will continue into next week.