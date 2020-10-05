Taoiseach Micheál Martin on his way Government Buildings in Dublin to address the nation. PIC JULIEN BEHAL Photography

This is not about public health and business competing against each other. It's about protecting lives and livelihoods, the Taoiseach said in a live TV address. “We can't do one without the other.”

Micheál Martin gave reasons why the Government had chosen to defy Nphet advice, imposing Level 3 across the whole country rather than Level 5, as urged by public health experts.

Chief among them was the threatened loss of hundreds of thousands of jobs, the Taoiseach said.

But other arguments were that total lockdown would hinder the ability of non-Covid health problems to be treated, or even to present themselves, he suggested.

There was also the question of mental health to be taken into account, he said.

He promised increased measures to ensure greater compliance by those now forgetting how much of a serious threat the virus poses.

But there was no detail - no suggestion of fines or other punishments - just a vague reference to “increasing levels of public guidance.”

Wearing a navy suit and blue tie, the Taoiseach appeared live at a rostrum on the steps of Government Buildings just after 9pm, his words carried live on main evening news bullet on on television.

He said: “The Government has met to discuss the current situation in relation to Covid-19 and measures to contain the facts that show that there is an exponential increase in the rate of transmission right across the country.

“We all must respond. But I want to outline very clearly the approach which we are taking. And I want to talk with you about the role which each of us has to play.

“This virus has had a profound impact on almost every aspect of our society. Until there is an effective vaccine, and it has been widely distributed, this virus will continue to have an impact.

“No matter how much we want to forget the virus and move on with our lives, we must continue to manage and protect ourselves.”

He added: “As our public health officials have pointed out, there has been a significant and serious rise in the number of cases. And this is still a virus which is deadly and can have cause lasting harm, even to those who overcome it. “

Three weeks ago, he said, he launched the Government’s strategy to contain the virus — the five-stage Living with Covid plan.

It showed “how we can protect the social, economic, and cultural life of our country, as much as possible,” he said, adding that copies of the plan had been sent to every home, as well as being made available in every public office.

“At the core of our approach, are a series of graduated levels. These allow us to respond flexibly and appropriately to new trends, and the spread and impact of the virus,” he said.

“And this ensures that we look at all aspects of measures before they are implemented,” Mr Martin added, addressing the shock felt at the sudden Level 5 proposal from Nphet.

“It gives everybody a fair opportunity to plan and respond,” he said, hinting subtly that no such space and margin would be given to a population with a sudden lurch from Level 2 to Level 5.

“The Government has been informed by message that recent trends and most parts of the country are a major concern,” Mr Martin declared.

“If we do not alter these trends, there will be a serious impact. There is no doubt whatsoever about this. So we must respond.” But he said the challenge was to be “as effective and proportionate as possible, as intended in the procedures we published last month.”

He referred to the long Cabinet meeting of Monday after the sudden Sunday surprise: “We have had detailed discussions since receiving Nphet’s recommendation to move straight to Level 5.

“Central to our discussions has been looking at the wider implications of moving immediately to Level 5, rather than realising the full potential impact of lower level restrictions.”

He added: “It’s important to understand that we are in a very different situation to last March.

“The economic, social, and non-Covid health impacts of the response must be different now. Businesses are beginning to recover and vital public health services are still backlogged.

“Severe restrictions now would have a very damaging impact, which those services and businesses may not be able to recover from.

“That said, the Government has decided to increase the level of controls in most of the country and to step up efforts to ensure compliance with guidelines. This is in accordance with the Government’s planned approach.

“As part of this, we have decided at this stage not to move to a more comprehensive lockdown. It’s important to understand that the potential implications of such a move are severe and very different from those we faced earlier this year.”

And he said: “It could involve the loss of hundreds of thousands of jobs, with these concentrated in families and communities which are already experiencing difficulties.

“An immediate comprehensive lockdown would make it much harder to deal with non-Covid health concerns, including the impact of isolation on the mental health of many of our people.”

He declared nonetheless: “It is essential that steps be taken and taken now to bring down the rate of infection, and to limit the numbers who require hospitalisation and critical care.

“And that is why as of tomorrow (Tuesday 6 Oct) at 12 midnight, all parts of the country will move to Level 3 of the Government’s framework of restrictive measures for a period of three weeks.”

Mr Martin said: “The second part of the response is to step up measures to increase compliance with guidelines. The evidence is very clear that most people are following guidelines in limiting their activities and reducing the risk that they might spread or catch the virus.

“However, there’s also no doubt that some we're taking a more lax attitude, whether it is about inviting others to our homes are how we behave in public settings. The virus is spreading because people are allowing it to spread.

“In the coming days, we will be increasing the levels of public guidance on compliance. And we’ll work more closely with all sectors and stakeholders to ensure that measures are fully implemented, so that we get maximum impact.

“I understand how frustrated people are, and how the yearning for normality grows stronger, all the time. However, Covid-19 is still deadly. And we cannot ignore the threat it still poses.”

The Taoiseach spelt it out: “Up to 2,400 people have already lost their lives on this island. We cannot and should not forget this. It has challenged us to our very core, yet we have shown that we can be resilient.”

He warned that the road ahead would continue to have “many turns.” It will challenge us in new ways, he said.

“I believe that we all understand what we have to do, and have confidence that we can have an impact. We need to do it now.

“If we all act now, we can stop the need to go further, such as with introducing Level 4 and 5 restrictions. I have no doubt that we can, and we will, get through this.

“We will reach a time when we can again go about our lives without worrying if we might catch or transmit this terrible virus,” he said.

“And the most important thing for all of us to understand is that what will happen next rests in our own hands. And then our responsibility to each other.

“Whether or not you are afraid of the virus. Every one of us can have an impact on the lives of others. The spirit of community, of caring for others, lies at the heart of what’s best in the Irish character.

“Now, as much as ever before, we have to recommit ourselves to this spirit.”

Online Editors