'We'll have it all to do next weekend' - John Mullane on Waterford's 'mammoth task' against Cork

It may only be three short years since Waterford contested an All-Ireland final but the side that Deise boss Liam Cahill files for their Munster semi-final against Cork next Saturday will be almost unrecognisable from the one that fell just three points short of Galway.

That three-point defeat was the closest Waterford have come to ending a drought stretching back to 1959 with their other final appearances since in 1963 and 2008 both ending in heavy defeats to Kilkenny.

The second of those finals saw Deise legend John Mullane’s only appearance in a Liam MacCarthy decider with his 2012 retirement bringing an end to the career of one of the finest hurlers to never win an All-Ireland.

And the combination of the retirements since that 2017 defeat and injuries in the current squad that Mullane feels may be decisive when this year’s panel attempt to bridge that long gap.

"Going through the 2017 team, Conor Gleeson's out with a hamstring, he's corner-back. Barry Coughlan is after retiring. Noel Connors not there," Mullane told The Throw-In, Independent.ie’s GAA podcast in association with Bord Gáis.

"Philip Mahony is a colossal loss out of everyone. Probably the best club player in the whole of Waterford the last five/six years and he's missing.

"We're not going to have Brick Walsh. Pauric Mahony is missing. Shane Bennett, Maurice Shanahan.

"So there’s eight players from the 2017 team who are not going to take to the field. That's the mammoth task that Liam Cahill and the Waterford team have next week.”

Put in those terms, the task does indeed seem daunting. However, three wins in the league before the first Covid-19 lockdown was impressive, particularly when you consider it’s Cahill’s first season in the job.

There's also the fact that their only two defeats were to the last two All-Ireland champions, Limerick and Tipp. Not to mention the character shown when they played Saturday’s opponents, coming back from conceding two goals in the opening three minutes to come out on top by a point in a 1-24 to 3-17 victory.

Read More

Of course, the league is a different animal to a Munster clash but while Mullane believes his beloved Deise have a lot to do, he was quick to point out that it’s not just Waterford facing issues in this most unusual of Championships. And that any judgement on progress may have to be delayed until the ‘old normal’ returns.

"Cork have their problems as well. Darragh Fitzgibbon, hamstring injury. Serious, serious player. He's going to be a big loss for Cork. Robbie O'Flynn is suspended," he added.

"Look, it's Waterford and Cork in a one-off game. We've seen before that we don't fear Cork. Likewise, Cork will feel it's a great opportunity for them to get to Munster final and secure an All-Ireland quarter-final.

"I think we'll have it all to do next weekend. And that's not playing it down, that's not being the cute boy. I just think missing those players, missing the kind of personnel that I just named, it's going to add to the task.

"But I was most impressed with Liam Cahill throughout the course of the league. And he's been building a new team. We can't be judgmental on any managers in this Championship this year. I think it's a free run for them. It's a game I'm really looking forward to."

Online Editors