Weekend GAA previews: Team news, verdicts and all you need to know on the big games

SATURDAY

ALL-IRELAND SHC SEMI-FINAL*

Kilkenny v Waterford

Croke Park, 6.0, F Horgan (Tipperary), RTÉ2/Sky Sports Mix

Of all the reasons for Kilkenny favouritism – the eternal TJ Reid, the Leinster final renaissance of Richie Hogan, their compelling mix of work ethic and killer instinct – the most obvious is in the stats. Brian Cody has won 16 and drawn one of his 19 All-Ireland semi-finals. He hasn’t lost one since 2005, when Dessie Hutchinson was eight.

Yet this fixture screams danger for the Cats. Waterford have rediscovered confidence and momentum under Liam Cahill, while Hutchinson’s eye for goal and Stephen Bennett’s marksmanship offer the means to a sizeable total.

Don’t forget, too, Kilkenny have mixed the magical and mundane in both outings. But eventually they worked it out – something that Cody’s men invariably do in semis.

Odds: Kilkenny 4/6, Draw 9/1, Waterford 13/8

Verdict: Kilkenny





JOE McDONAGH CUP RD 5

Westmeath v Carlow, TEG Cusack Park, 1.0, T Walsh (Waterford)

Carlow hopes of making the final instead of Antrim are theoretical, at best, but their form is far better than rivals with only pride to play for.

Odds: Westmeath 6/4, Draw 8/1, Carlow 4/6

Verdict: Carlow





Meath v Antrim, Páirc Tailteann, 1.0, D Hughes (Kilkenny)

Even on enemy turf, the goal-hungry Saffrons (12 in three games) will surely have too much firepower for bottom-placed Meath.

Odds: Meath 7/2, Draw 11/1, Ant 2/9

Verdict: Antrim





LORY MEAGHER CUP FINAL*

Fermanagh v Louth, Croke Park, 3.30, G McGrath (Wexford), TG4 YouTube

Odds: Fermanagh 15/8, Draw 9/1, Louth 1/2

Verdict: Louth





ALL-IRELAND CAMOGIE SNR SEMI-FINALS*

Cork v Kilkenny, Páirc Uí Chaoimh, 12.30, O Elliot (Antrim), RTÉ2

The latest chapter of an intense and sometimes fractious rivalry. The bookies can’t separate them, but Kilkenny have taken the more straightforward route.

Odds: Cork evens, Draw 15/2, Kilkenny evens

Verdict: Kilkenny





Galway v Tipperary, Páirc Uí Chaoimh, R Kelly (Kildare), RTÉ2

Hard to back against the holders.

Odds: Gal’ 1/7, Draw 14/1, Tipp 5/1

Verdict: Galway





ALL-IRELAND TG4 LADIES SFC SEMI-FINAL*

Armagh v Dublin, Kingspan Breffni Park, 4.30, G McMahon (Mayo), TG4

Aimee Mackin’s 2-7 against Mayo will have the Dublin defence on guard. The four-in-a-row chasers haven’t fired fully yet but should have too much craft for Armagh.

Odds: Armagh 5/1, Draw 14/1, Dub’ 1/7

Verdict: Dublin





TG4 LADIES IFC SEMI-FINAL*

Clare v Meath, MW Hire O’Moore Park, 1.30, S Curley (Galway)

Odds: Clare 3/1, Draw 11/1, M’th 1/4

Verdict: Meath





SUNDAY

ALL-IRELAND SHC SEMI-FINAL*

Limerick v Galway, Croke Park, 4.0, J Owens (Wexford), RTÉ2/Sky Sports Mix

Two powerhouses who could leave the earth shaking in what promises to be one of the highlights of 2020.

Installed as favourites from the outset, Limerick have lived up to that billing impressively for the most part, using their size and athleticism to telling effect, working through the lines in their famously methodical fashion, nailing points from myriad sources and ranges, getting an added impetus off the bench. Any caveats? No goals in two of their three outings, and less emphatic than usual against Waterford in the Munster final.

After a 2019 dip, Galway have regrouped well under Limerick man Shane O’Neill. Even their one defeat (to Kilkenny) was one that got away and the comeback manner of their victory over Tipp will have erased some doubts. But they required three goals that day and may need a similar return to beat the odds here.

Odds: Limerick 8/15, Draw 9/1, Galway 2/1

Verdict: Limerick





ALL-IRELAND TG4 LADIES IFC SEMI-FINAL*

Roscommon v Westmeath, Glennon Bros Pearse Park, 1.0, J Devlin (Galway)

Odds: Roscommon 7/2, Draw 12/1, Westmeath 1/5

Verdict: Westmeath

