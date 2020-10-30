'We need much more progress' - ASTI claim work still to be done on safety issues to avoid industrial action

The leadership of the secondary teachers’ union, ASTI, says substantial progress was needed to ensure that schools are safe and can remain open, but it has not activated its threat of industrial action.

The ASTI Standing Committee met today to consider the outcome of ballots supporting industrial action, up to strike, on a range of Covid-related issues as well as two tier pay scales.

The meeting heard that there had been improved engagement with the Department of Education and Nphet, a number of clarifications had been provided and it was expected that this engagement would continue.

There was no mention of move closer to industrial action, but ASTI President Ann Piggott said substantial progress on safety issues in schools was needed to avoid it.

Read More

She said these included adequate testing and test turnaround, redefinition of close contacts, IT resources for students and teachers to facilitate continuity of learning, and reasonable accommodations for teachers in the ‘high risk’ category.

“We need much more progress in order to get to the point where teachers believe that the safety of students and teachers is being prioritised during this pandemic.”

In a separate ballot, ASTI members voted to take industrial action for equal pay for equal work, to be taken in conjunction with one or both of the other teacher unions.

The meeting decided that the ASTI would contact the other teacher unions the INTO and TUI with a view to seeking a combined effort to bring an end to the scandal of pay inequality.

Ms Piggott said “the current teacher-shortage crisis is a result of an unfair pay gap that cannot be allowed to continue. Teachers affected are on a different pay scale than their colleagues for their entire career.

“This destructive policy has caused a drop in morale and has exacerbated a recruitment and retention crisis in second-level teaching. We will be seeking to work with the INTO and the TUI to end pay inequality.”

Read More

Online Editors