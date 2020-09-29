'We are like a Netflix couple' - Alicia Vikander opens up about married life with Michael Fassbender

As COVID-19 continues to plague the globe, celebrities have found themselves stagnant as the world of show-biz has slowed down.

For this reason, A-listers are now settling in one place and Oscar-winner Alicia Vikander has opened up about her romance with Michael Fassbender and how she loves his home county Kerry, but wouldn’t live there.

Instead, the love-birds flocked to Lisbon, as Alicia admitted she couldn’t settle in Ireland due to the cold weather.

Usually working on back-to-back movies, the celebs have been loving relaxing in their adopted city and have even deemed themselves ‘a Netflix couple’.

Alicia told the Irish Mirror that she’s been enjoying cuddling on the sofa and watching movies, as opposed to being out making them.

"Being at home has been fantastic, the one silver lining in this very tough situation the world has been going through,” she told the publication.

“The wonderful thing for me is being able to stop working and being at home with my husband and making sure my family is good.”

"When you strip everything away, I realised I really care about things that make me happy like gardening, cooking, reading and writing.”

She said she and Michael have really been enjoying watching films together.

Alicia added: “Being completely still for a change, I started to fall in love again with what I do for a living and watching a lot of amazing old classic films. I go downstairs and Michael says, ‘We are like a Netflix couple’.

“It’s been another kind of learning, but I’m really enjoying that side of everyday life.

“I’ve always loved architecture and design and when other girls were buying Vogue, I was buying Architectural Digest or World Of Interiors.”

The two actors married in Ibiza in 2017 and then moved from London to Portugal a few years ago. Kerry was considered as a spot for relocation - however, the weather ruled it out.

Despite telling the Irish Mirror that Ireland feels like home to her, Alicia and Michael decided to move to Portugal from London pre-Brexit.

“We had several friends who moved to Lisbon, so we had their view on it. Then there’s the surfing, the closeness to nature as well as the city. It’s also warm,” she told the publication.

"Being Irish and Swedish, we could have gone to our home countries, but we definitely wanted to go someplace warm and we wanted to be in Europe and not far from friends and family.”

