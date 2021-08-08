Watch: Shane Stapleton analyses the All-Ireland SHC semi-final after Limerick end Deise hopes

All-Ireland champions Limerick are back in another All-Ireland final after a 1-25 to 0-17 win over Waterford at Croke Park.
Aaron Gillane scored the decisive goal just before the second-half water break, while Tom Morrissey (0-5), Seamus Flanagan (0-4) and Cian Lynch (0-3) all played staring roles.
Peter Casey was shown a red card on the hour mark and is set to miss the final, as the Deise struggled to deal with the power of the Treaty.
The green terror. Limerick, looking more uncompromising and frightening with each passing day, banished all idle talk and speculation that they might be slipping. Having won their third Munster title in succession they have now reached a second consecutive All-Ireland final.