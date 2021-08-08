Watch: Shane Stapleton analyses the All-Ireland SHC semi-final after Limerick end Deise hopes

All-Ireland champions Limerick are back in another All-Ireland final after a 1-25 to 0-17 win over Waterford at Croke Park.

Aaron Gillane scored the decisive goal just before the second-half water break, while Tom Morrissey (0-5), Seamus Flanagan (0-4) and Cian Lynch (0-3) all played staring roles.

Peter Casey was shown a red card on the hour mark and is set to miss the final, as the Deise struggled to deal with the power of the Treaty.