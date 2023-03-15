Watch: Honeysuckle connections soak up Cheltenham Festival fairytale finale

There was a fairytale ending to the Honeysuckle story yesterday as the mighty mare finished her career in fitting fashion with a emotionally-fuelled win at the Cheltenham Festival.

The nine-year-old will make the trip home to Henry de Bromhead's this evening having scored in the Mares' Hurdle under Rachael Blackmore but connections have been soaking in her sweet success at the Cotswolds this morning.

Independent.ie spoke to De Bromhead's travelling head lass Zoe Smalley at Prestbury Park as she prepares Honeysuckle for her next career as a broodmare.