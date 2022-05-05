Watch: David Moyes sent off after altercation with ballboy in Europa League semi-final defeat

West Ham manager David Moyes was sent off after an altercation with a ballboy in their Europa League semi-final second leg defeat to Eintracht Frankfurt.

A clearly frustrated Moyes can be seen kicking a football in the direction of the ballboy with Eintracht players and officials reacting to the Scotsman's anger.

Moyes' men were beaten 1-0 on the night and 3-1 on aggregate and their cause was not helped with the sending off of Ryan Cresswell in the 19th minute.

Moyes told BT Sport afterwards: "I'm really disappointed. This was a chance. I think we've played better teams than Frankfurt, but if we're being honest we probably lost the game in the first 30 seconds at the London Stadium when we conceded a goal.

"From that moment we were chasing the game. It didn't go for us on the night here, small things didn't happen. But I'm really proud of the players, how they played with 10 men.

"We've learned a lot of things. Maybe we'll get a little bit wiser as we go along and do it more often hopefully."

On his red card in the closing stages, Moyes added: "(I've got ) Lots of complaints. I kicked the ball back at the ball boy, so I apologised for that. But he threw it very softly at me."