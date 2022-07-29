Wagatha Christie trial: Rebekah Vardy own goal, but a score for Coleen Rooney

Rebekah Vardy and Coleen Rooney had their day in court and the verdict is finally here on the 'Wagatha Christie' libel case.

Vardy, who took the case, has lost, and will now face significant legal costs.

The High Court judgement described Vardy as an "untrustworthy witness" and concluded that she had worked with her agent, Caroline Watt, to leak stories from Rooney's private Instagram account to the Sun.

In this episode of the Indo Daily, recorded during the trial, presenter Fionnán Sheahan and guests, Sarah Caden, Sunday Independent columnist, and John Meagher, Irish Independent Features writer, take us back to the courtroom