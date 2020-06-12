Varadkar: sports broadcasters should have nothing to do with Kinahan-brokered boxing match

TAOISEACH Leo Varadkar have said sports and media organisations should have nothing to do with a boxing showdown being planned by international crime boss Daniel Kinahan.

It comes as the government plans to contact sports broadcasters about a two-fight deal between world heavyweight champions Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua reported to have been brokered by Kinahan.

Mr Varadkar told the Dáil yesterday he was "taken aback" to see Kinahan name-checked by Mr Fury in an online video where he thanked him for arranging the fight.

The Taoiseach confirmed the Department of Foreign Affairs has contacted the United Arab Emirates - where Kinahan is based - about the matter.

Mr Varadkar has today offered no further detail on the nature of this contact.

But he said the justice authorities in the two countries have been in contact in the past.

"Certainly the authorities in the UAE know the situation. They know our concerns and our problems with it."

Asked if sports broadcasters should show the planned fight he replied: "It’s not a decision for me but I think would be entirely appropriate for sports organisations and media organisations to have nothing to do with this."

He added: "Maybe they don't know the facts or they don’t know the truth but they need to know them.

"I wouldn't would like to see them, giving it any attention at all given the circumstances."

