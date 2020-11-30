Tyrone beef farmer Finnegan making cut with Christmas tree business

Deep in the heart of Tyrone, you should know, there's a magical place where the Christmas trees grow. Lined up on the hillside, row upon row, the only thing missing is crisp, even snow...

It might sound like the start of a festive children's tale, but it is a serious business for Patrick Finnegan. And there are thousands of them, stretched across the countryside on the outskirts of Clogher.

They do not grow by magic, though. It's all down to 12 months of solid, hard work, and the whole family is involved in keeping a close watch on over 20,000 of them.

The move away from his life as a beef farmer to a supplier of Christmas trees did not happen overnight for Patrick, who has been the mainstay of the Finnegan's Christmas Trees operation for the past two decades.

"Some people might think I have an easy life, just a few weeks' work in the run-up to Christmas. They're surprised to find out that this is a full-time, year-round job," he explained.

"Right now we're in the selling season. There's not many buying real Christmas trees in March or April, but that's when there's plenty of other work to be done. I'll be out there virtually every day of the year."

Once the Christmas season is over, it is all about preparing for the future.

"We plant around 3,000 to 4,000 new trees every year, but it will be a while before any of them are sitting in people's houses for Christmas," he added.

At the turn of the century, with foot-and-mouth disease hitting cattle farmers hard, Patrick decided to turn his attention to diversifying his land.

"We weren't looking at a big future in beef farming. We had to think about something different," he said.

After doing his homework he found the land his farm sits on would be ideal for growing Christmas trees, so took a chance.

After re-planting the family strawberry field, the results were encouraging and the decision was made. More trees were planted and now, 20 years later, they stretch over the hill and far away.

But it would be several years before Patrick saw any return on his investment.

"It had to be a long-term project. You can't just plant a Christmas tree and sell it a year later. It's around seven or eight years before they're ready," he said.

"The trees I'll be planting after this season won't be going anywhere in a hurry."

Also following the foot-and-mouth crisis Patrick's wife Catherine launched her own business and since 2006 has been running a bakery, The Fluffy Meringue. It provides a tasty top-up to the finances outside the selling season for Christmas trees.

But for the Nordman Fir, Noble Fir and the occasional Lodgepole Pine, now is the start of that selling season, and the Finnegan family are busy preparing the groundwork to invite families along to walk through the Christmas forest and select their tree together.

"We started it last year," explained Patrick's eldest daughter Sarah, home from university in time to help with the hard work.

"This year, maybe more than any other, people need something to get themselves into the Christmas spirit.

"We've been taking bookings online from families to come along and spend some time outside in the fresh air before choosing their own tree.

"We'll then go and cut it down and net it for them there and then. They just need to bring their wellies.

"And we've made sure everything is run with social distancing. There's a one-way system. Families can book their time slot and off they go."

There is even a Santa's grotto-style spot under construction with pre-cut trees if the weather gets the better of any ideas of a forest walk.

"I never get tired of looking at them," she said. "I guess people might think it's strange to be surrounded by Christmas trees all-year round, but it's a lovely forest on my doorstep and I've grown up with them all, so I don't know anything different."

Her brothers Daly (who works in Belfast six days a week), Peter (a welder) and Patrick, who runs Farm Vet Services, as well as younger sister Elizabeth (18), are all around to help out, one family working to make other family Christmases a little bit more special.

"We're happy to have been increasing sales every year," said Patrick. "The demand for real trees is still there.

"We supply garden centres, councils, that sort of thing. We do specialise in the big ones, some around 20ft tall. They're about 20 years old and can be over 6ft wide when they're cut down."