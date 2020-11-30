| 8.1°C Dublin

Tyrone beef farmer Finnegan making cut with Christmas tree business

Beef herder who branched out into festive firs after foot-and-mouth enjoys success

In trim: Patrick Finnegan works on one of his trees Expand

Mark Bain

Deep in the heart of Tyrone, you should know, there's a magical place where the Christmas trees grow. Lined up on the hillside, row upon row, the only thing missing is crisp, even snow...

It might sound like the start of a festive children's tale, but it is a serious business for Patrick Finnegan. And there are thousands of them, stretched across the countryside on the outskirts of Clogher.

They do not grow by magic, though. It's all down to 12 months of solid, hard work, and the whole family is involved in keeping a close watch on over 20,000 of them.

